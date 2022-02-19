SFA Announces Recall Of Abbott Infant Formula On 19 Feb

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has called for a recall of affected batches of Abbott Alimentum powdered infant formula.

Announcing the recall on Saturday (19 Feb), SFA says this came after the US authorities highlighted the possible presence of Salmonella and Cronobacter in some batches of the milk power.

For illustration purposes only

Source

While the recall is ongoing in Singapore, SFA urged concerned parents to stop using the product.

SFA asks for affected batches of Abbott Infant Formula to be recalled

In a statement on Saturday (19 Feb), SFA said it has asked for “implicated batches” of Abbott Alimentum powdered infant formula to be recalled.

For illustration purposes only

Source

This came after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a similar recall over the “possible presence” of 2 types of pathogenic bacteria,

Cronobacter sakazaki

Salmonella Newport

According to SFA, cronobacter sakazaki infections may cause meningitis or sepsis. Infants infected by the bacteria may also display symptoms like fever, poor feeding, or lethargy.

On the other hand, those infected with Salmonella Newport may come down with gastrointestinal illness and have symptoms like fever, abdominal cramps, and diarrhoea.

Concerned parents urged to stop using product

Concerned parents and caregivers are advised to stop using the product. They should also seek medical attention should their infants fall ill after consuming affected batches of the formula.

Here are details regarding the affected batches:

First 2 digits are “22” through “37”

Code on container contains “K8”, “SH” or “Z2”

Expiration date: 1 Apr 2022 or later

Country of Origin: USA

Hope nobody’s affected by the possible contamination

It’s always concerning whenever there’s a product recall, let alone one involving an infant food product.

We hope nobody is affected by the possible contamination. If you know anyone who’s using the product in question for their infants, tag them in the comments so they know about the recall.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Carousell and SFA. Left image is for illustration purposes only.