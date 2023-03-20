Van Carrying Singaporeans Involved In 4-Vehicle Accident In Johor, 12 Injured

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Express Bus Crashes Into Tourist Van Carrying Singaporeans In Johor, 1 Seriously Injured In Accident

When the school holidays come around, many Singaporeans are likely to travel, and one of the more popular destinations is our neighbour Malaysia.

Unfortunately, that also means the likelihood of road accidents involving Singaporeans will increase as they venture north of the Causeway in vehicles.

On the last day of the holidays, a tourist van carrying Singaporeans was involved in a four-vehicle accident in Johor.

This resulted in 12 of them getting hurt, including one Singaporean who was seriously injured.

Accident occurred as Singaporeans were possibly heading home

The accident occurred on Sunday (19 Mar) at the North-South Expressway in the southbound direction — indicating that the Singaporeans were possibly heading home at the end of the school holidays.

Specifically, it was at KM139.9 of the highway in Pagoh, Muar, The Malay Mail quoted the Muar district police as saying.

The crash took place at about 5.15pm, they added.

4 vehicles involved in crash

The crash involved four vehicles, one of them being the tour van carrying 12 Singaporeans.

Photos posted on social media showed that the van incurred the most damage as it was flipped on its side and significantly crumpled.

Another vehicle involved was a larger express coach ferrying 28 passengers.

Photos online show the bus upright on a grass verge by the side of the highway, with its passengers standing outside.

It had also sustained damage, mainly to its windshield and body on its right front corner.

The other two vehicles involved were two sports utility vehicles (SUVs) a Madza CX-30 and a Honda HR-V.

Bus believed to have hit the tour van first

According to the Muar district police, the bus was travelling from Malacca to Johor Bahru.

It was in the left lane when it was believed to have hit the tour van, which was in front.

A chain collision then ensued, where the van collided into the back of the Mazda, and the Mazda hit the Honda in front.

12 Singaporeans injured in Johor accident

12 Singaporeans in the tour van were injured, the police said.

One of them was seriously injured.

As for the bus, all its passengers escaped unhurt. However, the driver sustained minor injuries.

A passenger in the Mazda also was lightly hurt.

All the injured people were taken to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar.

The accident is under investigation.

MFA assisting injured Singaporeans

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is assisting the Singaporeans and their families, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

A team from the Singapore Consulate-General in JB has also been sent to the hospital to render consular assistance and support to them.

MFA wishes the injured a smooth and speedy recovery.

MS News also hopes the injured Singaporeans will recover quickly and return home soon.

