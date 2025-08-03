Woman sent to hospital after car accident along Orchard Road, driver assisting police investigations

Accident involved 2 cars along Orchard Road

A woman was sent to the hospital after a car accident along Orchard Road, the police said.

Photos of the aftermath posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed a red car lying perpendicular to the flow of traffic, across two lanes of the road.

Two cars sustained damage during Orchard accident

The front of the red car was badly damaged, with the left side bumper and headlights smashed.

Further ahead was a grey car which had sustained damage to its rear.

An ambulance was also seen in the extreme left lane.

Another photo showed two police motorcycles blocking off the first two lanes from the left, in front of Paragon mall.

54-year-old woman sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.40pm on Friday (1 Aug).

It involved two cars along Orchard Road.

A 54-year-old woman, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, said she was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Additionally, a 37-year-old man, who was the driver of one of the cars, is assisting investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.