ACS alumni express concern over ST article singling out ex-student as suspect in Cambodia scam syndicate

Ex-ACS student was the only scam syndicate suspect whose former school was mentioned

Former students of Singapore’s Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) have expressed concern over a recent Straits Times (ST) article on a scam syndicate in Cambodia, which singled out one Singaporean suspect as an ex-ACS student.

In a statement on Friday (31 Oct), the ACS Old Boys’ Association (ACSOBA) pointed out that no other educational institutions were named in relation to the other suspects in the case.

Alleged scam syndicate member is ex-ACS student, reported ST

On Wednesday (29 Oct), the police said it was looking for 27 Singaporeans linked to a scam syndicate operating in Cambodia that targeted Singapore victims.

One of the alleged syndicate members was identified as Finan Siow.

ST reported on Thursday (30 Oct) that Siow is a former ACS (Independent) student who was enrolled between 2014 and 2020.

Siow used to play for the ACS(I) rugby team and scored against Raffles Institution in a win at the Schools National B Division rugby finals, according to ST and a 2017 Instagram post by Red Sports SG.

In an ST graphic posted on social media that revealed the faces of the suspects, Siow was captioned as a “former ACS(I) student”. In the same graphic, other suspects were labelled as having been in “legal trouble” and having a “criminal history”.

‘Unnecessary & unfair association’ between ACS & criminal conduct

This reporting has caused “understandable concern” among ACS alumni and the broader school community, ACSOBA’s management committee said in the statement addressed to Mr Wong Wei Kong, Editor-in-Chief of SPH Media’s English/Malay/Tamil Media Group.

It objected to the “selective inclusion” of the ACS name by placing the caption “former ACS (I) student” alongside others labelled “legal trouble” and “criminal history”.

This is because it “creates an unnecessary and unfair association between the school and indicators of criminal conduct”, it added, noting:

Although each caption may be factually accurate in isolation, the juxtaposition suggests that being a former student of ACS (I) is a noteworthy trait of comparable significance to having a criminal record.

Framing it in this way “deliberately misleads readers” to assume a correlation, ACSOBA charged.

Worse, readers might conclude that there is “prejudiced reporting”, it maintained.

ACSOBA requests that SPH Media review its reporting

ACSOBA requested that Mr Wong review this editorial choice and consider either:

Doing so would help ensure “balanced reporting” and avoid “misleading implications” by our national broadsheet.

It pointed out that SPH Media is funded by taxpayers, including ACSOBA members.

Netizens react to suspect’s ACS connection

Siow’s affiliation with ACS has not gone unnoticed by netizens, many of whom have discussed his educational background in connection with his alleged participation in a scam syndicate.

In particular, some have drawn a parallel between the case and the viral “We’re not gangsters, we’re ACS boys” phrase uttered by an ex-ACS student to the police during a KTV raid in 2024.

Former ACS students have also reacted online to the ST article, with some joking about it but others slamming the paper for not mentioning the schools of the other suspects.

