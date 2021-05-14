Chan Chun Sing Says Supermarkets Have Adequate Stocks, Buy Only What We Need

With the recent announcement of tightened measures on 14 May, long queues have formed at major supermarkets islandwide.

As a response to this widespread grocery shopping, Minister Chan Chun Sing gave assurances to the public that all retail outlets, including supermarkets, will remain open during tightened measures from 16 May-13 Jun.

Source

He stressed that there are adequate stocks in our supermarkets and that supply lines are intact.

No need for panic buying as there are adequate stocks

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing gave assurances to the public through a Facebook post on 14 May.

This was surely done to calm some nerves as he explained that while F&B establishments may be closed for dine-in services, takeaways and deliveries are still allowed.

Adding to this, he mentions that all retail outlets, including supermarkets, will remain open during this period.

He also took this opportunity to remind Singaporeans to purchase only what they need and “look out for the more vulnerable among us”.

Supermarkets step up to calm panic buyers

Amidst the snaking queues forming at supermarkets islandwide, 3 of Singapore’s prominent retailers took to Facebook to assure the public.

NTUC’s Seah Kian Peng took to Facebook to address the concerns of Singaporeans.

Source

He mentions that since the announcement at midday, there has been an uptick in traffic both offline and online.

Assuring the public, he said NTUC FairPrice is “better prepared than we were compared to last year” and that their inventory levels are also at “higher levels than before”.

In Cold Storage’s Facebook post, they mentioned that their “supply chain remains diversified and robust” and that they’re “confident that we are able to evolve with the changing environment and meet any anticipated challenges”.

Source

Lastly, Sheng Siong took to Facebook to quell the public’s concerns, citing their resilient supply chain and sufficient local inventory.

Source

There is enough for everyone

Even though the announcement’s timing came as a surprise, it must have been done to allow Singaporeans adequate time to prepare themselves.

Patience and safe distancing measures need to be observed still, so do refrain from panic buying and hoarding groceries at supermarkets. You can still dabao food from 16 May-13 Jun.

We hope that everyone can prepare safely for the month ahead.

