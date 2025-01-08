New student at Admiralty Secondary School allegedly injured by classmate, may require stitches

Admiralty Secondary School student allegedly attacked by classmate with metal bottle

A new student at Admiralty Secondary School suffered injuries after he was attacked by a classmate during his first week of school.

The incident occurred on 7 Jan at around 1.45pm to 2pm.

According to the victim’s 42-year-old uncle, who prefers to be identified as Mr Goh, the Secondary 1 student was repeatedly struck on the head with a metal water bottle.

He told MS News that his nephew had earlier been pushed by another classmate into the path of the assailant.

The school made a call to the victim’s family following the incident to inform them about the injury.

Mr Goh claimed that the school described the wound as a “minor cut” and said an ambulance had been called.

Victim’s head wound could require stitches

When Mr Goh arrived at the school, he found his nephew on a stretcher being conveyed to the ambulance while the boy’s grandfather was already present at the scene.

The boy’s head had been wrapped in bandages, with dried blood still visible in his hair and soaked into his shirt’s collar.

At Mount Alvernia Hospital, the medical staff told the family that the victim had suffered a deep cut around four to five centimetres long and seven to eight millimetres deep.

The doctor applied medical adhesive to the wound, but said the boy would require stitches if the cut did not heal.

They did not recommend a CT scan due to the victim’s age and hospitalised him for further evaluation.

According to Mr Goh, the school requested to visit the victim in the hospital, which the boy rejected.

He told MS News that his nephew is “not emotionally stable” following the incident.

Family hopes for thorough investigation

The family has since filed a police report, hoping for a thorough investigation of the incident.

In a case card seen by MS News, the report was made under the classification of voluntarily causing hurt.

The police said it received a call for assistance at about 2pm on 7 Jan. A 12-year-old boy was assessed for injuries by the SCDF.

Another 12-year-old boy is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.

School says it will take disciplinary action

Mr Goh stated that he sought justice and for those responsible to be held accountable.

“Where was the supervision? How could such a brutal act happen in a classroom without intervention?” asked Mr Goh in a Facebook post.

In a media statement, Admiralty Secondary School said that it takes the safety and well-being of its students seriously.

It also does not condone any acts of violence, adding that the student involved has been counselled.

The school will also carry out the necessary disciplinary action and assist police with the investigation.

Also read: Meridian Secondary School student ruptures eardrum after being assaulted by bullies

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Mr Goh on Facebook.

