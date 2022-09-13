Woman Says She’ll Pay Good Money For Adult-Only Flights As Child Behind Her Cries & Kicks Chair

Woman Gets Divided Comments For Saying Airlines Should Launch Adult-Only Flights

It’s uncomfortable enough to spend hours sitting within the tight confines of a plane seat. But imagine also having to deal with a child crying or kicking your seat — that doesn’t exactly sound fun, does it?

That was, unfortunately, what a passenger recently had to deal with. Presumably annoyed with her predicament, the lady took to TikTok and suggested that airlines should offer adult-only flights, which she claims she will pay good money for.

Unfortunately, netizens were divided on their views on the matter. While some agreed that adult-only flights do sound like paradise, others called the user out for being insensitive to the needs of parents and children alike.

Woman calls for adult-only flights

On 26 Aug, Mo AKA @mooorganic posted her experience to TikTok, urging airlines to offer adult-only flights.

A child can be heard wailing continuously in the background as she writes in the caption,

Why isn’t there such a thing as adult-only flights? I would pay so much money.

After receiving backlash, she added a separate comment explaining the details of her uncomfortable trip.

“I have noise cancelling headphones,” she wrote, “the child was well over five years old, and they sat directly behind me while kicking my chair as the mother slept.”

Opinion sparks controversy amongst TikTok users

Unfortunately, not everyone agreed with Mo on the issue of not bringing children on board flights.

Some TikTok users related to the OP, sharing that they too would prefer their trips to be without similar inconveniences.

However, a majority felt that the OP was not showing enough empathy for her fellow passengers.

Flights can be overwhelming to young children due to sensory overload, causing them to feel stressed and anxious.

In light of this, many felt that the OP should have exercised more consideration and given the child some leeway.

Others also noted that she could have used her headphones instead of focusing on the crying child.

What are your thoughts on Mo’s suggestion for adult-only flights? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

