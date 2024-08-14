Adult streaming site recruiting S’porean men, successful candidates to receive S$198K salary

Adult streaming site to recruit S’porean men from 10-13 Sept

Taiwan-based adult streaming site Swag announced last week that they’re beginning to recruit Southeast Asian men to join them. Starting their recruitment in Singapore, they’ll be offering US$150K (S$198K) to successful candidates.

According to their Instagram post, Swag will begin their recruitment tour, with castings and auditions, in Singapore from 10-13 Sept.

“This marks a significant expansion in our talent pool, and we are eager to discover new stars from the region,” the post said, adding that this is their first-ever recruitment of male adult actors in Southeast Asia.

A chance for Singaporean men to showcase their below-the-belt talents

Swag says it’s the leading social platform for adult video streaming in Asia. It boasts 4 million registered users and an international cast of hosts.

And now they’re looking to add Singaporean men to that international list. To accomplish that, they’re offering a lucrative salary for males between 21-40 years of age.

Beginner-friendly but must be willing to travel to Taiwan

Swag also mentioned that they welcome beginners. However, applicants must be willing to fly to Taiwan for filming and any additional work.

While watching porn isn’t illegal in Singapore, manufacturing it is.

Under the Films Act, it is illegal to possess, make, or reproduce obscene films. People who are caught breaking this law will be given a maximum fine of S$40,000, a maximum prison sentence of 12 months, or both.

Distributors face even harsher sentences of up to S$80,000, up to two years in prison, or both.

Hear from one of their talents

According to 8days, 27-year-old adult film actress Ashley will also be joining the tour to talk about her experience with Swag. The talent, also known as Ai Xi, has been in over 80 Swag productions since the end of 2022.

Applicants who are curious about what it’s like to work for Swag can hear what it’s like for a woman to work there.

Much like another adult streaming service, Swag has also offered Olympian Anthony Ammirati to star on their platform.

Also read: ‘Show off your goods’: French pole vaulter gets S$330K offer from porn website after bulge misfortune at Olympics

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @swaglive.zh via Instagram and Scott Graham on Unsplash.

