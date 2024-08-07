‘Show off your goods’: French pole vaulter gets S$330K offer from porn website after bulge misfortune at Olympics

French pole vaulter gets S$330K offer to do porn after bulge misfortune at Olympics

On 5 Aug, TMZ reported that French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati received a US$250K (S$330K) offer from a porn website after his bulge became a viral sensation, following the pole vaulting qualifiers in the Paris Olympics.

Last week, the 21-year-old pole vaulter failed to qualify for the pole vaulting finals because his crotch hit the crossbar during his 5.7m vault.

Bulge misfortune becomes a sensation online

“It’s a big disappointment,” he said regarding his Olympic performance after finishing in 15th place. Only the top 12 would qualify for the finals.

Yet despite the disappointment, fans online were amazed by what they saw.

One X user then said, “When you’re about to win an Olympic medal but your massive d*ck gets in the way while the whole world watches in slow motion.”

Another also pointed out how the commentators had a “hard time” trying to find words to describe what they just saw.

Offer from a porn website

After his big moment, a popular porn website, CamSoda, offered the pole vaulter a lucrative deal.

According to TMZ, CamSoda VP Daryn Parker wanted to turn the whole disappointment into a positive.

“If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt.”

He went on further by saying, “As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course.”

The porn site VP said Ammirati wouldn’t have to worry about the compression shorts failing to keep his bulge from affecting his performance since he could just let it all hang loose.

