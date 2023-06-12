Designer Creates Double-Decker Aeroplane Seat Prototype, Travellers Worry About Farting & Claustrophobia

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Double-Decker Aeroplane Seats Draw Mixed Reactions From The Internet

Innovation is essential in ensuring that services can continuously undergo improvement.

However, not every idea is warmly welcomed by the public even though they may seem like pragmatic solutions.

For example, double-decker aeroplane seats, dubbed “the future of the economy class”, have recently drawn mixed reactions from the public.

In fact, the idea has been a topic of contention since it was first proposed in 2021.

Designer hopes to revolutionalise economy class with double-decker aeroplane seats

According to CNN, 23-year-old Alejandro Núñez Vicente first put a prototype of his double-decker seat design on display at the 2022 Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX).

The seats, dubbed the Chaise Longue, comprise a lower deck and a two-step ladder to get up to the upper row of seats.

In place of overhead luggage storage spaces, passengers can stow their luggage between the two seat levels.

Mr Núñez Vicente aims to “change the economy class seats for the better of humanity, or for all the people that cannot afford to pay for more expensive tickets” with his design.

The design reportedly started as a college project for him. However, he paused his master’s degree to focus on it and has since received hefty investments to develop it.

According to CNN, his design drew mixed reactions at last year’s AIX.

A few applauded the innovation, while others criticised how it was simply a way to fit more passengers on flights.

Nevertheless, the feedback did not stop Mr Núñez Vicente from returning to AIX this year to display a new iteration of the Chaise Longue.

Despite its claustrophobic appearance, he claims the seats offer more legroom, making them more comfortable.

In fact, he allegedly came up with the idea as a solution to a lack of legroom as his 1.88m frame often made flights uncomfortable for him.

In response to the negative feedback received the previous year, Mr Núñez Vicente told CNN,

To be honest, there’s no such thing as bad publicity.

He added, “Most of the [time] when they show you something new, everyone hates it at first, they’re scared of change. But the more you show it, and the more you develop it, and the more they see it, the more they get used to it.”

Mr Núñez Vicente also noted that he is open to comments and has been trying to adapt to every constructive feedback received.

Netizens worry about potential claustrophobia & farting issues

Unsurprisingly, Mr Núñez Vicente’s design once again became a topic of heated debate amongst netizens, who weighed in with their two cents on the situation in a Reddit thread.

Many users resurfaced the concerns of the design being claustrophobic, especially for the ones in the lower deck.

Others pointed out that, given how the faces of passengers on the lower row are situated right below the upper seats, their flights may be exceptionally unpleasant as they could be farted on throughout the journey.

Another Redditor also brought up a more practical concern about the design being unsafe in the event of an emergency.

Since the design is still a work in progress, perhaps Mr Núñez Vicente will iron out these issues in his next iteration.

Despite the concerns surrounding the design, his creativity and innovation still deserve some credit.

That said, what are your thoughts on the double-decker seats? Would you be willing to sit on them on your next flight? Let us know in the comments.

