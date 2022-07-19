Owner Of Afghanistan Restaurant In Tampines Passes Away, Tributes Pour In From Customers

Owner Of Afghanistan Family Restaurant In Tampines Passes Away Aged 73

Tampines residents are probably familiar with Afghanistan Family Restaurant, an eatery popular for its range of mouthwatering dishes and warm ambience.

While the eatery has become a sort of institution, the family that has been running it is dear to the community as well.

News of the restaurant owner’s recent passing at the age of 73 thus came as a shock to many who knew him.

Condolences have since been pouring in from customers who expressed their sorrow at the loss of a beloved figure.

Afghanistan Family Restaurant owner passes away

Berita Harian reported that Mr Mahmood Abdullah passed away on Monday (18 Jul).

His eldest son, Mr Mobin, told the Malay newspaper that the late Mr Mahmood had been suffering from pneumonia since December last year.

He eventually succumbed to the disease at about 4.19am in hospital on 18 Jul.

Mr Mahmood would have turned 74 in November. Described as a good man, father, and head of the family, his passing has been difficult for his loved ones to cope with.

“He was loving, caring, and loved to joke around,” said Mr Mobin about his late father.

Mr Mahmood is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters. Currently, Mr Mobin is the manager of the restaurant.

Tributes pour in from customers, friends & family

According to Berita Harian, the family had initially wanted to keep the news of Mr Mahmood’s demise to close friends and family.

When word spread, however, the condolences and kind words from the public moved Mr Mobin and his family.

To him, it proved that his father was an invaluable member of the community.

Together with his wife, the late Mr Mahmood tried to keep food prices affordable for customers. This was just one of many ways he embodied his advice to do good to others, as his son fondly recalled.

A former employee, 84, vouched for the restaurant owner’s kindness even towards his staff. Though she had stopped working there 13 years ago, she claimed that Mr Mahmood would always let her eat for free whenever she visited the restaurant.

Citing his generosity and humility, the former staff shared her hope that many people will pray for Mr Mahmood.

The chairman of Al Abdul Razak Mosque, Encik Mohammed Shahrin Shamsuddin, also praised the man for being a true friend. Mr Mahmood would apparently donate dozens of food packages to the congregation at the mosque, a testament to his kindness.

Darul Ghufran Mosque likewise posted a tribute on Facebook, remembering Mr Mahmood as someone whose contributions were immeasurable.

Customers have expressed their sorrow over the news as well, noting that the restaurant owner was truly one of a kind with his genial and jovial spirit.

A beloved figure who will be missed

It is always difficult to lose those who exhibit so much kindness and generosity towards the people around them.

With his passing, Mr Mahmood has clearly left a sizeable gap in our community. However, we can be rest assured that his legacy will be carried on by his family.

MS News extends our condolences to Mr Mahmood’s family. May he rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Fawaidul Mukhtarah on Facebook and Foursquare.