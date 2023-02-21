Ah Chew Desserts Novena Moving To Cineleisure In Mar 2023, Get Late-Night Treats In Town

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Ah Chew Desserts Closing Novena Outlet After 8 Years

Ah Chew Desserts’ outlet at Novena is a popular spot for diners looking for a sweet treat after their meals.

However, the shop will soon be closing and relocating to Cineleisure Orchard come March 2023.

Announcing the move, folks from the dessert stall took to Facebook to thank customers for their support over the eight years that it has been there.

Ah Chew Desserts Novena moving to ground floor of Cineleisure Orchard

Known for its extensive range of traditional Chinese desserts, Ah Chew Desserts is arguably one of the most popular spots in the area to gather for a sweet treat.

Besides its main outlet along Liang Seah Street in Bugis, its other outlet is located at Goldhill Centre, next to United Square Shopping Mall in Novena.

Come mid-March 2023, however, the iconic stall will be closing and moving to Cineleisure Orchard.

Ah Chew Desserts will reportedly take over the #01-03 unit space at Cineleisure Orchard, where Ramen Keisuke Kani King was previously located.

As the clock starts ticking down on its Novena outlet, Ah Chew Desserts took the opportunity to thank customers for supporting them over the past eight years.

Household name with extensive dessert menu

As far as traditional Chinese desserts go, Ah Chew Desserts is arguably one of the most famous shops in Singapore.

From all-time favourites like peanut and sesame pastes to more relatively modern offerings like mango sago and fresh milk steamed eggs, it’s no exaggeration that all customers will find something they fancy on Ah Chew Desserts’ menu.

Aside from its extensive menu, part of the Novena outlet’s appeal also lies in the fact that it’s open till midnight, just like its main branch in Bugis.

Both outlets’ storefronts also feature a large wooden signboard against a grey-tiled entrance that makes visiting Ah Chew Desserts akin to visiting a pavilion in the Forbidden Palace.

If you’d like to head down to Ah Chew Desserts Novena before it relocates, here’s how you can get there:

Ah Chew Desserts (Novena)

Address: 181 Thomson Rd, Singapore 307627

Opening hours: 12.30pm – 12am daily

Nearest MRT: Novena Station

Alternatively, if you’d like to check out their new outlet at Cineleisure Orchard from next month, here are the deets:

Ah Chew Desserts (Cineleisure Orchard)

Address: 8 Grange Road, #01-03 Cineleisure Orchard, Singapore 239695

Opening hours: TBA

Nearest MRT: Somerset Station

At the time of reporting, it remains unclear when the Cineleisure Orchard outlet will open.

While the opening hours for the upcoming Cineleisure outlet are currently uncertain, we hope that it’ll open till midnight too.

Head down for a last bowl of dessert before its closure

Having been a popular dining option at Novena for close to a decade, Ah Chew Desserts Novena’s departure is certainly sad news for those who frequent the area.

If you’re a regular patron of the stall, be sure to head down for one last bowl of mango sago before it closes for good in about a month’s time.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.