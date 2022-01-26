Ramen Keisuke Closes 2 Outlets In Jan 2022

Those craving a hearty bowl of ramen could do little wrong if they decided to visit any of Ramen Keisuke’s outlets.

Unfortunately, that has not stopped the ramen brand from shutting its doors on 2 of their outlets this month — Lobster King at Clarke Quay and Kani King at Cineleisure.

If you haven’t gotten your fix of ramen from Kani King, you have until 31 Jan before they close for good.

Lobster King & Kani King close in Jan 2022

The ramen brand announced the closure of their 2 outlets on Facebook in 2 separate posts this month.

According to the posts, the last day of operations for Lobster King was on 24 Jan 2022.

On the other hand, the last day for Kani King will be on 31 Jan. Specifically, the doors will close from 2.30pm, so customers will have only till lunch for their last meal there.

Ramen Keisuke ended both posts by thanking their customers for their continued support throughout the years and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Netizens express their disappointment at back-to-back closures

Fans of the ramen brand were quick to express their disappointment with the news of the closures.

One netizen shared that although he had not dined at Lobster King as often as he’d like to, he enjoyed every visit. He also cited the location and opening hours as huge plus points.

Another netizen inquired if the brand intends to reopen Lobster King in the future, however, he was not met with a reply.

The back-to-back announcements of closure have also stressed this netizen as she feels like her chances of patronising the stores are closing faster than she can visit.

The brand seems to still be quite popular with its customers, so these closures must come as a surprise to many.

Make last-ditch reservations at Ramen Keisuke Kani King

It seems as though the pandemic has claimed another F&B victim. Though the reason for the closures is unclear, it’s likely that a lack of foot traffic may have contributed to it, since both outlets are in touristy locations.

If you’d like to pay one last visit to the restaurant before they close down for good, here’s how to get there:



Ramen Keisuke Kani King

Address: 8 Grange Rd, #01-03 Cathay Cineleisure, Singapore 239695

Opening Hours: 12–3pm & 5–9pm (Weekdays), 12 – 9pm (Weekends)

Nearest MRT: Somerset Station

Since time is of the essence, make sure to call in advance to make a reservation to avoid any disappointment.

