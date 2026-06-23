S’pore man finds AI-generated photos of himself with woman pretending to be pregnant with his child

Woman pretends to be pregnant with man’s child using AI-generated photos

A Singapore man discovered a couple of months ago that a woman was pretending to be in a relationship with him and pregnant with his child, using AI-generated photos.

The man’s sister, who exposed the woman’s fraudulence, claimed the woman was her and her brother’s former schoolmate.

The original poster (OP) took to the social media platform Threads in early June to provide a detailed breakdown of events.

Woman claims to be in relationship with man since 2011

The OP said she found out about the fake photos a couple of months ago after the woman added someone to her close friends on Instagram.

That person happened to know the family, so they reached out to the OP, asking if her brother and the woman were really together after seeing photos the woman posted.

“My brother never had a girlfriend okay so I was genuinely surprised when we received the screenshots of what she was posting on her [close friends],” the OP shared on X.

Based on these screenshots, the woman claimed she had been together with the OP’s brother since 2011, has a child out of wedlock with him, and is now engaged to the OP’s brother.

The OP expressed concern that the woman was spreading “disgusting lies” about being pregnant before marriage, when her brother has “absolutely no clue of her existence”.

People questioned why woman’s pregnant’ belly was ‘small’

The OP said she told her brother and their family about the manipulated photos.

She mentioned that her brother was “too kindhearted” and thought the woman suffered from mental illness, so he decided to see if it escalates before reporting it to the authorities.

Meanwhile, the OP messaged the woman privately to confront her, asking him to apologise for the lies, but the woman allegedly ignored her.

Based on a screenshot of the woman’s post, many questioned her small belly size despite being pregnant.

She snapped back, replying: “Stop comparing & stop asking weird things pls.”

The OP said the woman could not take maternity leave as the pregnancy was fake, but allegedly said she was “willing to resign from her workplace”, telling them she gave birth early and wanted to take care of the baby, whom she claimed was sent to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Woman posts photos of man’s family and fake wedding invites

The OP claimed the woman pretended to be getting married to her brother, allegedly created and sent fake wedding invitations for guests to RSVP.

Source: Threads

When the family contacted the supposed wedding vendor, they said they had no such clients.

However, the OP said their family “lost it” when the woman posted pictures of the OP’s son, niece, and nephew in her Instagram Stories, as if she had celebrated Hari Raya with them.

The OP said the woman had taken a screenshot of these photos from her other brother’s Instagram story.

“Now we are so paranoid and so scared to post anything about the kids,” the OP expressed.

Woman was brother’s schoolmate

The OP believes the woman’s delusion concerning her brother began at least two years ago.

She said her brother-in-law was working as a delivery rider when he sent an order to the woman, whom she revealed had studied at the same school as her brother 15 years ago.

“But my brother has spoken like less than two sentences with her,” the OP clarified.

Woman’s posts have allegedly caused damage to man’s mental health

The OP has sought help from netizens who may know the woman to “straighten her out, or maybe just straight bring her to IMH”.

She claimed that the woman had ruined her brother’s name and life “for the sake of her own fantasies”.

“This has caused significant damage to my brother’s mental [health] at the moment,” she revealed.

The OP said she and her family had reached out to the authorities regarding the issue.

However, she decided to share this on social media to warn others to be careful with what they post online.

This is very upsetting, we are still in so much shock, that a person is capable to do all of this with the help of AI. Shows how much AI can ruin a person’s life literally.

Also read: Deepfakes of PM Wong & other senior govt officials used in impersonation scam, 1 victim lost S$4.9M

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Featured image adapted from Threads.