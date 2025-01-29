Air Busan plane catches fire at airport in South Korea, 176 on board evacuated safely

Air Busan plane catches fire at Busan airport, no fatalities reported

On Tuesday (28 Jan), a Hong Kong-bound Air Busan plane caught fire at Gimhae International Airport in the southeastern city of Busan, South Korea, reported The Korea Herald.

While all 176 people on board evacuated safely, seven passengers reportedly sustained minor injuries following the incident.

Air Busan plane catches fire before take-off

The authorities said the aircraft’s tail burst into flames before its take-off at about 10.25pm local time (9.25pm Singapore time) on Tuesday (28 Jan).

The fire later spread to the fuselage of the plane, an Airbus A321-200.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and arrived at 10.34pm.

A fire official said the blaze apparently started inside the tail end of the plane.

The fire was completely extinguished at 11.31pm, approximately one hour after the arrival of the officers and firetrucks, the National Fire Agency was quoted by the Associated Press as saying.

Seven suffer minor injuries

All 169 passengers and seven crew members on board were safely evacuated via an inflatable slide.

During the evacuation process, seven people sustained minor injuries, according to Yonhap News Agency. They were sent to hospital for treatment.

Four of the victims were crew members who suffered due to smoke inhalation, while the other three — women in their 50s and 70s — reported pains in their tailbones and backs.

South Korean government orders probe

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has instructed officials to thoroughly investigate the incident.

“Given the high volume of flights at Gimhae Airport, I encourage proactive efforts to ensure the safe operation of aircraft and prevent disruptions for travellers,” Acting South Korean President Choi Sang-mok said in a release quoted by AJP News Agency.

He also called for swift follow-up measures, considering some passengers were injured.

Passengers saw fire start in luggage

Passengers reported seeing the fire start in luggage stored in an overhead baggage compartment at the back of the plane, followed by crackling sounds and smoke.

They became aware of it only when someone at the back shouted, “Fire!”

As smoke filled the cabin, flight attendants tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher while a passenger and another flight attendant opened the emergency exit, said a passenger who described the scene as “chaotic and frightening”.

On Wednesday (29 Jan), Gimhae International Airport was functioning as usual, with all 279 scheduled flights in operation except for the Air Busan flights, which were cancelled.

Air Busan is under Asiana Airlines, which was acquired by Korean Air in December, according to Reuters.

Also read: Plane crashes on landing in South Korea airport, 179 on board presumed dead



Featured image adapted from Yonhap News Agency and the Associated Press.