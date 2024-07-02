30 injured after ‘strong turbulence’ hits Air Europa plane, forcing emergency landing in Brazil

Air Europa plane makes emergency landing following strong turbulence

30 passengers were injured after an Air Europa plane flying from Spain to Uruguay encountered “strong turbulence”.

As a result, the plane had to make an emergency landing at Brazil’s Natal International Airport, Air Europa said on Monday (1 July).

Passengers who sustained various injuries received treatment at the airport, reported CNN.

Air Europa says it will be sending another flight to take the passengers from Brazil to their original destination in Uruguay.

30 people injured due to ‘strong turbulence’

According to the CNN report, the Air Europa plane involved was a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

30 people sustained injuries as a result of the severe turbulence.

In particular, 10 people hit their heads and sustained cervical fractures, facial injuries, and chest pain, reported aviation news account @aviationbrk.

Additionally, seven passengers were treated for injuries of “varying degrees”. An undisclosed number of passengers also sustained “minor bruises”.

Aircraft ‘destablised’ and ‘went into a dive’

Recounting the incident, a number of passengers told Reuters that the plane “destabilised” and “went into the dive”. As a result, passengers who weren’t wearing their seat belts “went up in the air and hit the ceiling”.

Another passenger said the turbulence felt “pretty horrible” and that the passengers thought they were “going to die”.

Featured image adapted from @aviationbrk on X, @pichipastoso on X