AirAsia cabin crew patiently guides elderly woman down aisle, praised by CEO & netizens

AirAsia cabin crew holds elderly woman with both hands & guides her to wheelchair

A male AirAsia cabin crew has been praised by his boss and netizens for his patience with an elderly passenger.

A video posted on Instagram by AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes showed the cabin crew holding the woman by both hands and leading her slowly down the aisle.

AirAsia cabin crew puts elderly woman at ease

During the heartwarming interaction, the unnamed flight attendant made eye contact with the woman, who was wearing a back brace, to put her at ease.

He also soothingly advised her to go “slow, slow” and asked her “boleh?” (“Good?” in Malay).

Eventually, they made it to a waiting wheelchair near the exit.

After the woman was helped into the wheelchair, he even helped fold out the footrests for her.

He then bade farewell to the woman and her helper with a wave and warm smile.

Cabin crew praised for good job

Mr Fernandes praised the cabin crew, describing his service as, “the difference between ordinary and the best”, and adding:

Thank you to all the allstars who continue to give 150 percent despite huge obstacles.

Many netizens agreed, lauding the cabin crew for doing a good job.

One was won over by his smile, describing it as “full of kindness”.

Another recounted another positive experience of “thoughtful” service on a recent AirAsia flight.

However, some comments focused on why the elderly woman with mobility issues was forced to walk down the aisle instead. Some asked why she wasn’t put in the first row, while others suggested letting her use a wheelchair that could travel down the aisle.

According to AirAsia’s website, the airline does provide special assistance wheelchair service on flights.

However, it has to be pre-booked online, with charges applicable. Failure to pre-book may result in wheelchair service being unavailable upon airport arrival.

