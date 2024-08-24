Man gets birthday surprise on 3 SIA flights within 6 days, praises air crew’s service

Man receives birthday treats on 3 SIA flights

While people might expect birthday celebrations from their loved ones at home, getting one from cabin crew during a flight could be a real exhilarating surprise.

A 38-year-old man, Gian Austria, experienced one of the best birthdays of his life when he was surprised with birthday treats on three Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights within six days.

Mr Austria shared two TikTok videos of the special birthday surprises.

In the first video, which was uploaded on 10 Aug, a flight attendant brings a tray filled with a lightbox, a birthday greeting card, and some sweet treats on the side.

“You made me feel very special on my birthday,” wrote Mr Austria in the in-video caption.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you very much SQ509 crew. Singapore Airlines nailed it again!”

He explained that it was the best flight he had in his life, praising the staff’s warm service.

On Monday (19 August), he posted a video of his second birthday surprise.

This time, the tray had a sweet treat, two glasses of champagne, and a pair of SQ teddy plush toys.

One of the flight attendants also hands him a musical birthday greeting card.

Mr Autria described his seven days of travel from India to Singapore, Dubai, and London with Singapore Airlines as incredible.

Man praises SIA for excellent services

Speaking to MS News, Mr Austria shared that the birthday treats took place on three SIA flights on 8th, 12th, and 14th Aug.

The flights were part of his travels between Singapore, Dubai, and London.

When asked how the cabin crew knew about his birthday, he said he had informed them of his birthday plans at the destinations through small chats.

Mr Austria shared that he received a birthday surprise with a greeting lightbox, a birthday card, and some sweet treats on the first flight to Singapore.

On the second flight to Dubai, a flight attendant arranged for a big in-flight birthday cake through Dnata catering — also surprising him with a glass of champagne and a pair of SQ teddy plush toys waiting at his seat when he boarded.

Lastly, during his third flight to London, he was surprised with a musical birthday greeting card, a pair of SQ teddy plush toys, two glasses of champagne, and a birthday sweet treat.

He also mentioned that he had never experienced back-to-back surprises on any other airline as he did with SIA.

In response to Mr Austria’s videos, many netizens commended SIA’s exceptional service.

A TikTok user complimented the cabin crew for their kindness and care.

