Ex-AirAsia Indonesia President’s Son Has Crazy Rich Wedding With International Stars & Hermès Door Gifts

The lives of crazy rich Asians aren’t just limited to fiction. They are in fact real and their weddings are as lavish as one can imagine. Ryan Harris, the son of former AirAsia Indonesia president Pin Harris, wed Gwen Ashley Widodo, the daughter of a real estate tycoon, in a lavish affair on 18 Nov.

Local and international artistes such as Nicole Scherzinger and former members of boybands Westlife and Boyzone graced the event, while guests were given door gifts from Hermès.

The wedding took place at the Westin Surabaya in Surabaya City, Indonesia with over 2,000 people in attendance, reported New Straits Times.

The newlyweds both hail from renowned families in Indonesia.

35-year-old Harris is the only son of former AirAsia Indonesia president Pin Harris.

His wife, Gwen Ashley Widodo, is the 19-year-old daughter of Surabaya property tycoon Markus Widodo and fashion designer Warren Tjandra.

Indonesian celebrities such as Raffi Ahmad and Melaney Ricardo hosted the event, while singers Raisa, Afgan, and Via Vallen were among the guests.

Each guest received door gifts from Hermès, reportedly costing around S$268 (US$200) each. Added up, that would have cost a princely S$536,000 in total.

And that’s just the door gift.

International stars perform at wedding

Nicole Scherzinger, famously from the Pussycat Dolls, graced the wedding in Surabaya with a performance.

Other celebrities such as Brian McFadden from Westlife and Keith Duffy of Boyzone also performed.

Younger fans may recognise members from UK boyband The Wanted in Gwen’s TikTok video too.

The venue was massive and the couple reportedly booked out almost the entire hotel for the wedding, including the ballroom and rooms for guests.

Reports state that in total, the couple must have spent at least a few million dollars for their special day.

Couple flew to Paris for wedding shoot

Of course, the couple did not disappoint with their choice of a photoshoot for their wedding.

They seemed to have flown to Paris to get the most majestic photos you can think of.

Pictures showed the pair posing in front of the Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles, the grandeur of the venue echoing their luxurious celebrations.

All in all, we’re sure the two had a wedding that’ll live long in many memories.

