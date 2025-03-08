AirAsia & Thai Airways ban use of power banks on flights amid string of cabin fires

AirAsia & Thai Airways ban use power banks use during flight

After several power bank-related incidents on flights, AirAsia and Thai Airways are banning the use of power banks on their flights.

For Thai Airways, the ban will take effect on 15 March.

Power banks also banned in checked luggage on Thai Airways

In a Facebook post on Friday (7 March), Thai Airways said passengers would not be allowed to use or charge power banks during the entire flight.

This is to ensure “the highest level of safety for passengers and crew”, it added.

Power banks will also remain banned in checked luggage, but allowed in hand luggage, reported Thailand’s The Nation.

However, power banks carried in hand luggage must adhere to the following capacity limits set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand:

Up to 100 Wh (watt-hours) or 20,000 mAh (milliampere-hours): Up to 20 units per passenger.

Between 100 Wh/20,000 mAh and 160 Wh/32,000 mAh: Up to two units per passenger.

Over 160 Wh/32,000 mAh: Prohibited.

Power bank started burning on Batik Air flight

The move comes more than a week after a power bank stored in the overhead luggage compartment started burning on a Batik Air flight from Johor Bahru to Bangkok, reported The Straits Times.

Thick smoke filled the cabin of the flight on 24 Feb, alarming passengers and crew.

While the fire was put out by cabin crew, fire engines and ambulances were on standby when the plane landed.

AirAsia also bans charging using power banks

AirAsia has reportedly also introduced a similar restriction, with passengers not allowed to charge devices using power banks during flights.

Passengers must also carry power banks in their hand luggage.

Power banks should have clear capacity labels, be in good condition and comply with International Air Transport Association (IATA) safety standards.

These regulations are aligned with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and IATA standards that ward against the risk of lithium batteries overheating.

South Korea imposes similar restrictions

Last month, South Korea introduced similar restrictions, with new lithium battery capacity limits on flights taking effect on 1 March, reported Reuters.

Passengers are now permitted to carry up to five 100 Wh portable batteries, but batteries over 160 Wh are not allowed on board.

The move came after a fire that started on an Air Busan plane on 28 Jan was suspected to have been from an overheating power bank.

It was first detected by cabin crew who spotted smoke coming from an overhead luggage bin.

The South Korean Transport Ministry has said it would ban passengers from storing power banks and e-cigarettes in overhead luggage compartments.

Also read: Power Bank Catches Fire On Scoot Flight From Taiwan To S’pore, 2 Passengers Injured

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Thai Airways on Facebook and Nomadsoul1 on Canva. Photo on right for illustration purposes only.