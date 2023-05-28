Akbar 24 Hours Restaurant Suspended 2 Weeks, Failed To Register Assistant & Keep Premises Clean

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Akbar 24 Hours Restaurant With Drive-Through Suspended For 2 Weeks

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has suspended Akbar 24 Hours Restaurant in Tanjong Pagar after it accumulated 14 demerit points over the past 12 months.

Among the offences were a failure to keep the chiller clean, as well as failure to register an assistant.

The Indian restaurant is known for its drive-through service that lets you order mamak fare through a window in an alley.

Accumulated 14 demerit points in 12 months

SFA said the food shop had accumulated 14 points for the following offences:

Failure to keep chiller clean (4 points)

Failure to register assistant (6 points)

Failure to keep licensed premise clean (4 points)

As a result, Akbar 24 Hours Restaurant was suspended from 24 May to 6 June, inclusive of both dates.

According to SFA, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may have their licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

Before food handlers can resume working in the suspended premises, they’re required to re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 1.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3.

“SFA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.”

It will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone violating the Environmental Public Health Act.

Known for 24 hour drive-through

The Tanjong Pagar restaurant recently went viral for a ‘drive-thru’ service that serves customers from a small window that grants access to a narrow alley.

People can order takeaway mee goreng and teh tarik from the comfort of their car, while the restaurant speedily prepares your wares and hands them to you through the window.

Besides that, it also serves the usual fare you’d normally find at a late-night Indian restaurant.

Those who are relishing getting supper from the drive-through will have to wait until 7 June when it reopens following its supension, however.

