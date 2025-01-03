Albert Food Centre to close for 3-month renovation, hawkers hope for brighter, better-ventilated environment

Albert Centre Market & Food Centre to close on 5 Feb for renovation works, reopening on 5 May

If you’re a regular at Albert Centre Market & Food Centre in Bugis, take note: the hawker centre will be closed for three months as it undergoes renovation works.

According to information from the National Environment Agency (NEA), the closure is scheduled from 5 Feb to 4 May, with “Repairs and Redecoration” listed as the reason.

On 30 Dec 2024, a Facebook user shared a photo of a banner announcing the closure, which also stated that the market and hawker centre will reopen on 5 May.

Hawkers relieved closure avoids peak CNY period

Hawkers at Albert Food Centre have expressed relief that the upcoming closure will not coincide with the busy Chinese New Year (CNY) season, according to interviews with Shin Min Daily News.

During this time, the surrounding Waterloo Street area typically sees an influx of vendors selling festive goods and large crowds visiting Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple, resulting in higher foot traffic and increased sales at the food centre.

Chen Peiyu (name transliterated from Mandarin), who runs a fish soup stall, explained that hawkers usually work long hours, often six days a week.

As a result, many are planning to take advantage of the rare extended break to rest or travel.

Meanwhile, father-and-son hawkers Chen Wenlian and Chen Zhangming (names transliterated from Mandarin), who operate a fried Hokkien prawn mee stall, said they would rely on their online business for income during the closure.

Hopes for brighter, better ventilated environment

Ms Chen pointed out that Albert Centre, which first opened in 1980, has not undergone renovations for many years.

The upcoming repair works are eagerly anticipated as the project is set to include the installation of giant fans, which should help alleviate the issue of the hawker centre becoming hot and stuffy when crowded.

Hawkers are also hoping for a brighter atmosphere and improved air ventilation.

Chen Zhangming added that during hot weather, crowds often seek refuge in nearby air-conditioned shopping malls, which impacts their business.

With the closure of Albert Food Centre, regular patrons are expected to turn to the few coffee shops in the area.

