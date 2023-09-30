Getai Singer Lee Pei Fen Performs For Elderly Alexandra Hospital Patients For Mid-Autumn Festival

Lee Pei Fen Celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival With Patients At Alexandra Hospital

Many of us would have spent the Mid-Autumn Festival (29 Sep) with our loved ones, digging into yummy mooncakes and sipping on some tea afterwards.

But not everyone gets to enjoy such luxuries. One such group of people are the elderly patients seeking medical treatment in hospitals.

Recently, getai singer Lee Pei Fen took time out from her schedule to perform for such patients at Alexandra Hospital, helping to spread the festive cheer.

Despite their age, some of the patients even got on their feet and danced along to Lee’s performance.

Alexandra Hospital patients enjoy Mid-Autumn Festival performance

According to 8world News, Lee’s performance was part of Alexandra Hospital’s Mid-Autumn Festival celebration, which saw about 12 patients and more than 20 caregivers and nurses in attendance.

Prior to Lee’s act, a ukelele group from Queenstown Community Centre performed a medley of songs, including ‘The Moon Represents My Heart’ (月亮代表我的心).

Lee subsequently performed three songs, including some familiar tracks in English and dialect.

The hospital patients seemed to enjoy her performance, with one seated in a wheelchair even raising her hands to the beat.

The live music likely boosted her spirits as she was later seen on her feet, dancing happily with a caregiver.

After the performances, patients and caregivers came together to participate in a grapefruit peeling competition. They then enjoyed a festive feast which comprised mooncakes and jellies prepared by the hospital.

Singer heartened by patients’ enthusiastic response

Speaking to 8world News, Lee shared that she was heartened by the patients’ passionate response.

She shared that it was her first time participating in such a meaningful event, and hopes to take part in similar events in the future.

Seeing people taking time out of their busy schedules to ensure everyone gets to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival is heartening. We’re sure Lee made the patients’ day and left them with beautiful memories of the occasion.

