‘Aliens will kill you if you don’t sleep with me’: 74-year-old man in Japan arrested for luring teenage girls into sex

74-year-old man in Japan arrested for luring teenage girls & tricking them into sex

An elderly 74-year-old man in Japan was arrested for luring teenage girls into sex. He did this by telling them aliens would kill them if they failed to do so.

But just before his sentencing on Monday (20 Jan), the man was found dead in his home.

Convinced teens that aliens would kill them if they didn’t have sex

In late 2022, Hirohito Shibuya — who worked as a fortune teller — invited a 19-year-old girl to his home on numerous occasions for sexual intercourse.

He convinced her to have sex with him by telling her that women between 18 and 27 years old are held captive by aliens. During this time, the ‘aliens’ slowly erode away their true selves and make copies in their place.

He claimed that the only way to stop this process is to have sex.

“I want to save you,” he told her before having sex with her multiple times.

A couple of months later, he invited another girl — this time a 17-year-old — to his house and told her the same story about aliens. Although she believed him, her family and friends convinced her to lodge a police report, leading to his arrest in 2023.

Polyamorous man dies at home before sentencing

According to The Japan Times, Mr Hirohito shared a home in Tokyo with his wife and several ex-wives. His sentencing was originally scheduled for 14 Jan, but was rescheduled after his lawyer said he felt unwell.

As a result, the court rescheduled the sentencing to 20 Jan. However, Mr Shibuya never made it to court as one of his ex-wives found him dead at home the day before his sentencing. Police believe he committed suicide.

One of his ex-wives, 43-year-old Chiaki, had also been charged with aiding Mr Hirohito in his sexual assault. She also died in their Tokyo home last December in an apparent suicide.

Also read: 12-year-old S’pore girl sexually assaulted by her father, accused of throwing ‘sidelong glances’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.