Locals chase down former policeman after hit-and-run in Thailand, suspect claims he was looking for parking spot

The policeman said he wanted to avoid creating a traffic jam.

By - 1 May 2025, 1:00 pm

A dramatic hit-and-run incident in Bangkok on Sunday (27 Apr) night ended with furious locals chasing down the driver, only to discover he was a former high-ranking policeman.

According to Khaosod, the crash occurred around 11pm in the Khlong Toei district, near the entrance of Kluaynamthai Hospital.

Luxury vehicle hits motorcycle before fleeing scene

Witnesses reported that a luxury Mercedes-Benz slammed into a motorcyclist before speeding off without checking on the victim.

Enraged by the apparent escape attempt, several bystanders sprang into action and pursued the vehicle on foot and by motorbike.

locals former policeman hit-and-run chase

Source: สวนหลวง วันนี้ on Facebook

They managed to intercept the car at a traffic junction roughly 700 metres from the scene of the crash.

To everyone’s surprise, the driver was identified as a retired senior police officer.

locals former policeman hit-and-run traffic

Source: สวนหลวง วันนี้ on Facebook

Former policeman claims he wasn’t fleeing the scene

When confronted, the driver insisted that he had not been trying to flee but was merely searching for a place to park so he wouldn’t cause further congestion on the road.

He also stated that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident and pledged to take full financial responsibility for the damages, including the victim’s medical bills and repairs to the motorcycle.

The injured motorcyclist received treatment at the nearby Kluaynamthai Hospital.

The former policeman’s explanation has drawn scepticism online, with many questioning whether an ordinary citizen would’ve received the same benefit of the doubt.

Featured image adapted from สวนหลวง วันนี้ on Facebook.

