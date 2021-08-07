AMK Block 556 Residents To Be Tested 1 Week After 1st Round

What’s worse than having to take a mandatory Covid-19 test?

Having to take it twice, with the 2nd time coming just a week after the 1st.

That’s unfortunately what the residents of Block 556, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 have to do.

Block 556 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10

Source

This comes after 10 fresh infections were found at the block.

Residents tested for the 1st time on 1 Aug

The 1st time residents in the block were tested was on 1 Aug.

This was prompted after 7 Covid-19 cases were discovered across 5 households.

532 people were tested during that round, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

11 more infections were uncovered due to the testing.

10 fresh infections found

Unfortunately, 10 fresh infections have been found since the 1 Aug testing, TODAY Online reported.

Thus, another round of mandatory testing is necessary, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced in a press release on Saturday (7 Aug).

It’ll be conducted on Sunday (8 Aug) between 9am-12pm, and 1-4pm.

The venue will be the regional screening centre located in the former Da Qiao Primary School, at 8 Ang Mo Kio Street 54 – which is just opposite the block.

Source

2nd round to detect those incubating virus

MOH also gave a reason for having residents undergo this 2nd round of testing.

It’s to detect cases who were still incubating the virus during the 1st round.

Source

This is to prevent them from spreading the virus in the community.

2nd round optional for some

However, good news for residents who’ve taken a Covid-19 test from Thursday (5 Aug) and tested negative.

The 2nd round of testing will be optional for them.

Residents should have received leaflets and SMS notifications with more information.

They should also bring along their NRIC for the testing, and keep to their appointment time. While they’re awaiting their test results, they should minimise their social interactions.

MOH advised them to monitor their health closely and seek medical treatment if they feel unwell.

Flushing out cryptic cases

Residents of block 556 who’ve to be tested again might be lamenting the inconvenience – as well as the trauma to their noses.

However, it’s for the best as MOH has been using this whole-of-block testing strategy recently to flush out any cryptic cases and prevent further transmission.

Kudos to MOH for their swift approach in ringfencing our community cases.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.