Spices & Curries Eatery In AMK Suspended After Failing To Register Assistant, Also Fined S$800

Suspended AMK Eatery Failed To Register Assistant & Sold Food Not Prepared In Licenced Premises

When you’re craving spicy prata, murtabak or thosai in Ang Mo Kio Central, you might be tempted to dine at Spices & Curries, an Indian Restaurant.

However, you won’t be able to do so for the time being because the eatery has been suspended.

AMK eatery suspended from 14-27 Dec

In a food hygiene notice on Friday (16 Dec), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said Spices & Curries, the Food Shop would have their licence suspended for two weeks.

The period of suspension is from 14 Dec to 27 Dec, inclusive of both dates.

They were also fined a total of S$800.

The eatery is located in Block 713 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, unit #01-4054.

AMK eatery amassed 12 demerits

Spices & Curries had amassed 12 demerit points within a 12-month period, SFA said.

Six of these points were for failing to register an assistant.

The rest were imposed on the eatery for selling food not prepared on the licensed premises.

Depending on their track record, a food establishment that accumulates 12 demerit points within 12 months may have their licence:

suspended for two weeks, suspended for four weeks, or cancelled

Food handlers must reattend course

Spices & Curries must now ensure all food handlers working on the premises reattend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1.

They won’t be allowed to resume work as food handlers until they do so.

Additionally, the licensee needs to ensure that all food hygiene officers working on the premises, if any, reattend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

Public advised to report errant food outlets

SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

This includes engaging only food handlers who are registered.

Firm action will be taken against violators of the Environmental Public Health Act, they warned.

If any members of the public come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments, they’re advised to not patronise them.

Instead, they should report the outlet to SFA via their online feedback form or call the SFA Contact Centre at 68052871, including details so they can follow up on the investigations.

