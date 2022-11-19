SFA Suspends Caterer After 284 People Fall Sick, Company Apologises To Affected Clients

SFA Suspends Rasel Catering Over Two Gastroenteritis Incidents, Caterer Conducting Investigations

The organisation of large-scale events usually involves the catering of food for many people.

Unfortunately, at least two recent events were marred by outbreaks of gastroenteritis.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has suspended a catering company when 284 people fell sick after consuming their food.

The company concerned, Rasel Catering Singapore, has apologised to the affected clients.

Consumption was from 8-16 Nov

In a joint media release on Saturday (19 Nov), the SFA and Ministry of Health (MOH) said they’re investigating two incidents of mass outbreaks of gastroenteritis, also known as stomach flu.

A total of 284 people reported symptoms of the disease after eating food prepared by Rasel Catering Singapore.

The consumption occurred between 8 and 16 Nov.

Thankfully, none of the afflicted were hospitalised. They either sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without being treated.

SFA suspends caterer until further notice

However, ongoing transmission is suspected, SFA said.

Thus, the agency has suspended the food business operations of Rasel Catering.

The company’s premises are located at 253 Pandan Loop.

It caters for events like weddings and cocktail receptions, as well as holiday celebrations.

The suspension took effect from Friday (18 Nov) and SFA didn’t specify an end date, saying only that it’s “until further notice”.

Caterer must fulfil tasks to reopen

Perhaps that’s because the business would have to do quite a number of things before it can resume operations.

Firstly, for their food handlers to go back to work, they must retake and pass their Food Safety Course Level 1.

They should also test negative for food-borne pathogens.

Rasel Catering’s appointed Food Hygiene Officer must retake and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3 to resume work.

The premises will also have to be cleaned and sanitised, including equipment and utensils.

Additionally, all ready-to-eat food and perishable food items must be disposed of.

Caterer apologises to affected clients

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, Rasel Catering’s managing director Alan Tan sincerely apologised to the affected clients.

They hoped to render necessary support to them, they said.

The company is still conducting preliminary investigations, they revealed, though they pledged to assist the authorities in their investigations too.

For queries, the public should contact them at marketing@rasel.com.sg.

Public advised to report errant food outlets

SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

Firm action will be taken against violators of the Environmental Public Health Act, they warned.

If any members of the public come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments, they’re advised to not patronise them.

Instead, they should report the outlet to SFA via their online feedback form, including details so they can follow up on the investigations.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Rasel Catering on Facebook.