M’sian Couple Pressured Into Lavish Wedding By Parents, Now Struggle To Repay S$11.9K Loan

Couple Takes S$11,900 Loan For Grand Wedding Parents Wanted, Regrets Decision

Weddings are the pinnacle of happiness for many couples, a day to celebrate their love as they start their new life as a family.

However, for a Malaysian couple, it became a point of regret when they bent to their parents’ pressures and threw a lavish wedding.

To do this, they had to take out a S$11,927 (RM40,000) loan.

Now six months into the marriage, the bride confesses that she and her husband are struggling to repay the hefty loan.

Parents wanted lavish wedding

On Tuesday (8 Nov), the Emosi Twitter page shared a confession by a woman who has been married for six months.

While most couples would expectedly be living in wedded bliss, she claimed she has been crying instead.

The woman recounted that it all started when she and her husband had to take a loan for the wedding ceremony.

She explained that both she and her husband work ordinary jobs — she is a government contract worker while her husband is a clerk.

But when she told her parents that they planned to have a small wedding with about 100 people, they allegedly did not agree with the decision.

Wanting to invite many guests, her parents claimed that their many relatives and friends would be offended if they weren’t invited.

To the woman, her parents’ disapproval of a small ceremony made her feel as if they were not confident in her husband’s ability to care for her.

Husband takes out loan for lavish wedding

Following that, the woman’s then-fiancé had a chat with her parents.

They told him that they intended to invite about 1,000 people and wanted the ceremony to be held at a hotel.

Her parents suggested that the couple take a S$11, 927 (RM40,000) personal loan for the wedding.

Long story short, her husband took the loan, she said.

The wedding ceremony proceeded according to her parents’ wishes.

Many guests attended and the grandeur apparently made them happy.

Couple struggles to repay loan after wedding

But soon after came the stress of repaying the large loan which they have been struggling to do.

To make ends meet, the woman claimed that her husband would deliver food for Grab after returning home from work.

She herself has resorted to online dropshipping. Unfortunately, sales aren’t always smooth.

“My husband used to be joyful and now he just sleeps a lot when he gets home”, she lamented.

Tired from the seemingly endless work, the woman said her husband regrets taking out the loan.

She even quipped that their lives would have been peaceful otherwise. Had they done the wedding their way, her husband would be able to return home from work and just rest with her.

Put your own happiness before others’ expectations

As joyful as weddings are, planning one can be extremely costly and pressurising.

At the end of the day, however, a wedding is a couple’s special occasion. Therefore, they should have the final say in how they’d like to run it.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, we wish the married couple all the best and hope they’ll catch a lucky break soon and settle their loan.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ng ngee tat on Flickr, for illustration purposes only.