Fire breaks out in AMK HDB unit, resident insists on waiting outside the burning unit

Fire in AMK HDB unit injures 1, neighbours heard explosion noises

On Friday (17 Jan) at 7.15pm, a fire broke out in an Ang Mo Kio (AMK) HDB flat, resulting in a smoke inhalation injury.

The incident reportedly occurred at Block 211, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

78-year-old Ms Yu (transliterated) told Shin Min Daily News that she and her husband were about to go to bed at the time.

However, her helper alerted her about an alleged explosion sound and a burning smell.

Resident refuses to leave burning unit in Ang Mo Kio HDB

Initially, Ms Yu thought it came from joss paper burning. She exited her house, only to find smoke coming from one floor up.

Ms Yu hurriedly went door-to-door and informed her neighbours about the fire.

She then went upstairs to the burning HDB unit and found the resident of that home standing outside the door.

Ms Yu allegedly yelled for her to leave, but the woman refused even as smoke poured out of the house. The woman even told Ms Yu not to bother her.

After around five minutes of failed persuasion, the smoke forced Ms Yu to evacuate the area.

Fire allegedly caused by ‘unattended flame during prayers’

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they extinguished the fire using a compressed air foam trolley.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the fire is likely to have been caused by a lighted material.”

Additionally, the SCDF conveyed one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

According to MP Yip Hon Weng, the injured resident was the sole occupant of the house. He also elaborated that the fire came from “unattended flames during prayers”.

The SCDF advised members of the public to be cautious when using lighted materials such as lit candles and not to leave them unattended.

The fire had caused serious damage to the unit’s interior, burning the walls and ceiling.

Furthermore, it shattered the HDB flat’s windows, leaving shards in the corridor.

Ms Yu expressed relief that it was only a small blaze, saying her husband was 85 years old and required a wheelchair.

He had great difficulty just leaving their home and could not use the lift to evacuate during the fire.

