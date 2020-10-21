Baker Creates Among Us Bobas Floating In Creamy BBT

Among Us has been the latest obsession of tight squads who crave an exciting game to forge connections or score a chance to kill their buddies.

If you’ve played the game with a dose of BBT next to your PC, you may be a fan of this combination.

Bakers Amy and Claire have created foolproof microwaved Among Us bobas that mimic our in-game characters.

Knowing the game, we can’t help but wonder which one looks sus enough to be the impostor. Could there be one that contains wasabi or super spicy chilli sauce in it?

Among Us bobas

Baking enthusiast Amy and Claire showed off their tiny Among Us bobas which can float in creamy BBTs. Since they’re all staying in one cup, perhaps it will be easier to pinpoint the impostor.

The ambitious boba project took a total of 3 hours so we’re in awe of their dedication.

For those with bakers in their squad, you can spend an afternoon in the kitchen to create a mini-army for your upcoming game.

They say it can get lonely at the top, and the same is true for this sad and overcooked impostor.

How to bake

The pair followed the tapioca pearl recipe by Alyssa – a food blogger from San Francisco – to create their own bobas.

Her recipe begins by mixing 1/3 cup of water, 1/4 cup of sugar, and 1/4 cup of tapioca starch. Afterward, leave the mixture in the microwave for 1 minute.

Next, add 1 cup of tapioca starch and knead the warm stretchy dough until it turns soft.

Add your desired food coloring to the dough. Those who crave multi-coloured Among Us bobas will need different pieces of coloured dough.

Then mould the body, arms, and legs of your crewmates and impostors.

When you’re done, boil the bobas in a pot for 10 to 15 minutes. Time may pass by rather quickly when watching these adorable bobas glide across the water, like real-life astronauts in zero gravity.

Finally, you’ve whipped up an adorable bunch of precious bobas that are too cute to eat.

Perfect snack for playing game

Loyal fans can take inspiration from this creative boba to mould their own Among Us characters.

While it doesn’t look like there were any impostor bobas in this concoction, you can always spice things up by throwing in wasabi or some ungodly ingredient into the mix.

If you want to check out Amy and Claire’s other concoctions, then follow them on Instagram @shus.chefs.

They document their cooking adventures featuring udon, mochi balls, tang yuan, and other Asian-inspired dishes.

Featured image adapted from Instagram.