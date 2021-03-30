Malaysian Motorcyclist Involved In Fatal Ang Mo Kio Traffic Accident, Family Seeks Witnesses

Many Malaysians come to Singapore to make a better living, often having to leave families behind. This makes it even more heart-wrenching when they get into danger in a foreign land.

At 4.48pm on 27 Feb, a Malaysian motorcyclist got into an accident at a junction on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

Source

He unfortunately passed on from the accident. As such, his family has taken to Facebook to appeal for witnesses to help with police investigations.

Source

Collision on 27 Feb along Ang Mo Kio Ave 4

On 27 Feb at 4.48pm, the fatal collision between the motorcyclist and an automobile took place at a junction on Ang Mo Kio Ave 4.

Source

The location of the accident is directly opposite the Kebun Baru Height HDB. The police has put up a sign appealing for witnesses of the accident.

Even though it wasn’t specified, the sign seems to suggest that the automobile involved was a minivan.

Source

Malaysian motorcyclist came to Singapore to make a living

Seeking witnesses on Facebook, the victim’s wife currently lives in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

She has lost her husband to the tragedy, and is seeking help from those in Singapore to help share her appeal for witnesses.

According to his social media page, the victim came to Singapore to make an honest living.

Source

Those with information do reach out

Losing a loved one comes with excruciating pain, which is made worse by the fact that it happened in a foreign land.

Therefore, if you have information that might be of help, do reach out to the number on the signboard. For easy reference, it’s 65470000.

MS News sends our condolences to the victim’s family, and hopes that useful information about the accident will soon come their way.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.