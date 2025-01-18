2 people sent to hospital after Ang Mo Kio coffee shop brawl, 3 men arrested

About nine people involved in Ang Mo Kio coffee shop brawl

A fierce brawl broke out at a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio late last night, resulting in two people being sent to hospital.

A video of the confrontation was posted on @sgfollowsall.backup account on Instagram, showing at least nine people involved.

Men throw plastic chairs at one another during Ang Mo Kio brawl

In the clip, a group of men were seen throwing plastic chairs at one another.

A woman tried to stop one man from throwing a chair, and the raised voices of at least one woman and one man were heard.

In another area of the coffee shop, two men were tussling with each other on the floor.

The chair-throwing men then took the fight to that area, with a man in a yellow T-shirt hitting a man in a green shirt hard with a chair.

A man in a black T-shirt and blonde hair shouted at the group to stop but was himself hit by an object thrown by another man in a black T-shirt.

One man hit with fists, chair and bottle

In another clip posted by the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page, a few men were seen attacking a man in a dark green shirt and a woman in a brown dress with the chairs.

The man in the dark green shirt fought his way out but at least two men continued attacking him with fists and a chair.

A woman was heard screaming “Stop fighting!” in Mandarin.

A third man then approached the man in the dark green shirt with an object that was shaped like a bottle.

He hit him with it, with he and another man both attacking the man in dark green shirt at one point.

The man being attacked managed to run back to the other side.

A man in a white T-shirt got in one last punch before the man with blonde hair shouted that people were recording them.

Part of the group then walked away, finally ending the fight.

Two sent to hospital after Ang Mo Kio brawl

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 11.55pm on Friday (17 Jan).

It took place at Block 181 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, it added.

A 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which received a call for assistance at 12 midnight, told MS News that they were sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Another two persons were assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be sent to the hospital, SCDF said.

3 men arrested for affray

Additionally, three men were arrested for affray, SPF said.

They are aged between 33 and 40.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall.backup on Instagram and Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road on Facebook.