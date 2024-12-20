Man & woman get into fierce fight at Ang Mo Kio kopitiam, fined S$5,000 each

Fight breaks out at Ang Mo Kio kopitiam after man refuses to drink with woman

In October, a fierce fight broke out between a man and a woman at a kopitiam in Ang Mo Kio, causing both of them to be fined S$5,000.

It reportedly started after he refused to drink with her.

Fight occurred at Ang Mo Kio kopitiam on 5 Oct

The incident occurred at about 11.05pm on 5 Oct, reported Shin Min Daily News.

It took place at a kopitiam in Block 630 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 — the location of a previous fight in 2023.

It involved a 50-year-old man named Bai Guozhong and a 33-year-old woman named Chen Liying (names transliterated from Mandarin).

Woman insists that man drink with her

On that the day of the incident, Bai went to the kopitiam at about 9pm to drink with a friend.

Chen, who had been drinking at another location earlier, arrived at the kopitiam at 10.50pm and asked Bai to drink with her.

She even poured beer for the both of them but Bai declined, saying he’d already been drinking and did not want to drink more.

Refusing to take “no” for an answer, Chen continued to insist, playing with his long hair and putting her arm around his shoulders.

But Bai repeatedly turned her down.

Fight at Ang Mo Kio kopitiam involves items like plates, bottles & chairs

At 11.04pm, Chen poured a glass of beer on Bai’s body, then poured another glass directly onto his head.

When she was about to pour a third glass of beer on him, Bai snapped and pushed it away, then shoved her to the ground.

The pair then started fighting; besides hitting each other with their bare hands, they also used items like plates, bottles and containers as weapons.

At about 11.13pm, Chen picked up a container with beer bottles and threw it at Bai. He sustained a cut on his forehead when it hit him.

Bai retaliated by throwing beer bottles at her.

At one point, they also grappled with each other on the floor, with Chen pulling Bai’s long ponytail. A video sent in to STOMP shows a shirtless Bai struggling with Chen on the floor, with the woman yelling loudly.

Subsequently, Chen hit Bai several times in his face, then picked up a chair and hit him with it.

The fight lasted till 11.17pm, when the two called a “truce”.

Duo fined S$5,000 each after pleading guilty

The police received a total of three reports from the public about the fight.

In court on Thursday (19 Dec), Bai faced one count of affray and one count of committing a rash act endangering human life.

Chen, who is a Chinese national, faced one count of affray and one count of committing a rash act causing hurt.

Both parties pleaded guilty and were each fined S$5,000.

Fight took place at the same kopitiam in February 2023

The same kopitiam in Ang Mo Kio was also the scene of a fight in February 2023.

In that case, a beer lady was attacked by two uncles after she refused to play a “peanut betting game” with them.

She suffered a broken toe, a bruised head and eyes and sore ribs.

Featured image adapted from STOMP via Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.