Angel Supermart Closes All Stores After Losing S$200K To Employee Thefts, Police Investigations Ongoing

Angel Supermart Finds Out About Employee Thefts, Closes Stores For Good

On Sunday (18 June), Angel Supermart announced on Facebook that all of its stores are now permanently closed.

The two remaining stores were located in Yishun and Ang Mo Kio.

This apparently came after Daniel Tan, the owner, allegedly caught two employees stealing money from the shop and reported them to the police.

After the ordeal, he shuttered and sold his two stores after selling them to a buyer.

Mr Tan described finding out about the incident as “a divorce after being married to someone for 10 years”.

Caught 2 employees for allegedly stealing

On 28 May, Angel Supermart shared a Facebook post regarding an ex-employee who was caught stealing from the cash register.

Just a day before, another worker was also caught stealing money and trying to cover her tracks.

They then discovered that the first employee, a full-timer since 2017, had committed the same offence.

According to their estimations, between S$100 to S$150 was lost in just one day. The employee had also “falsely deleted” 21 transactions.

The supermarket believes that the total amount they lost may be as much as S$100,000 to S$200,000.

Lamenting how close the employee was to many of the other staff, the supermarket said that they are “sad it has come to this”.

Was caught on CCTV

Back in May, Mr Tan told Shin Min Daily News that a 53-year-old female part-timer who worked at the Block 631 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 store was caught stealing money from the cashier.

She would not enter information into the cash register when collecting money and pocketed it instead.

Apparently, she stole around S$80 and was arrested afterwards.

When Mr Tan checked the CCTV footage, he was shocked to discover that another employee, a 46-year-old who worked there since 2017, was doing the same thing.

He confronted her with video evidence and she confessed that she’d stolen money every day for the past month.

The woman apparently worked at the store six days a week, stealing between S$100 to S$150 each time.

Police investigations are in progress.

Angel Supermart closes remaining stores

Angel Supermart had already closed three stores but made the move to close its remaining stores after the incident.

Mr Tan told Shin Min Daily News in an article on Wednesday (21 June) that he felt disheartened upon finding out about the thefts.

The employee, he said, even helped to catch other employees who stole money.

“Since we started operations 10 years ago, we’ve caught 30 employees stealing money, but they’re usually caught within a month or two,” he shared.

“I didn’t expect this employee to be found out only after six years.”

He said he felt like a husband who was lied to and dumped after 10 years of marriage.

So, when someone offered to buy the supermarket, Mr Tan agreed to let it go.

Police confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that they arrested a 52-year-old woman on suspicion of theft.

Another 46-year-old woman is assisting them in the investigations.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Angel Supermart on Facebook.