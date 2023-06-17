Angsana Mall JB Has Funfair With Over 20 Rides, Celebrate Last Week Of June Holidays

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Angsana Mall JB Hosts Euro Fun Park From 23 June

For most of us in Singapore, we get our adrenaline kick from the rides at Universal Studios Singapore (USS).

However, if those rides are getting a bit repetitive, clear your schedule for a trip to Angsana Johor Bahru (JB) Mall where a new fun fair will be in town.

A roving funfair that tours Malaysia, Euro Fun Park will be in JB next, come 23 June.

That’s good news for Johor natives and Singaporeans who are looking for a quick little getaway.

JB funfair at Angsana Mall has over 20 rides

Held at the Angsana Mall open-air carpark in JB, the latest Euro Fun Park will feature over 20 rides.

On Thursday (15 June), @visitjohor posted some teasers of the thrilling attractions on TikTok.

Visitors can look forward to rides like bumper cars and the exhilarating wave swinger.

What’s more, the whole park looks spacious enough for you to enjoy the rides without having to jostle through a crowd.

According to the Euro Fun Park website, there are rides and attractions for the whole family.

Need a change of pace from the high-speed rides? Book a spot on the giant ferris wheel for a leisurely break from the thrill.

For those with little ones in tow, there’s a selection of kiddy rides that will still keep them entertained.

From a ‘junior’ roller coaster to the “Samba Balloon”, it’s unlikely that they’ll get bored.

Take note though, that children must be above 110cm tall to ride the attractions.

However, if your kiddos are still too small, there are numerous game stalls for them to try their luck and win a cuddly prize.

Funfair opens in the evening & runs till midnight

As it turns out, the funfair only opens at 7pm in the evening, so remember to take an early dinner before visiting.

The park will close at midnight each day, leaving you with about five hours of play.

Here’s how you can get there:



Euro Fun Park @ Angsana Mall Johor Bahru

Address: Angsana Johor Bahru Mall, Skudai Lbh, Pusat Bandar Tampoi, 81200 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Dates: 23 June – 20 Aug 2023

Opening Hours: 7pm – 12am daily

Luckily, the fair will run for nearly two months, so if you already have plans next week, fret not — there’s plenty of time to schedule a visit.

If you’d like to find out more about the rides at Euro Fun Park, head to the website here.

Euro Fun Park in JB has over 20 rides for non-stop fun

With only a week left in the June holidays, many might be looking for things to do closer to home.

Euro Fun Park comes at an opportune time for those who want a thrilling experience at a lower cost.

Will you be paying the funfair a visit? Tag those who may be interested in the comments.

