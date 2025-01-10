California animal shelter takes in more than 300 pets affected by fires, some are covered in burns

Animal shelter takes in over 300 pets affected by California fires

As wild fires devastate Southern California in the US, an animal shelter has stepped up by taking in more than 300 displaced pets.

Pasadena Humane made the announcement on Wednesday (8 Jan).

In the statement, the organisation also said that many of these animals are covered in burn injuries.

Pets displaced as wild fires devastate California

The fires, which first broke out in the Palisades area on Tuesday (7 Jan), have killed at least 10 people and destroyed more than 9,000 homes.

A further 130,000 people have evacuated from the affected areas which has spread to five as of Thursday (9 Jan).

Although the fires have devastated the human community in California, it has left an equal impact on animals.

Pasadena Humane — located near the active site of the Eaton fire — is one of the frontliners providing shelter and treatment for injured animals in their ICU.

“We are providing them with pain medications, wound care, fluid, and oxygen as needed,” said the shelter.

Pasadena Humane also shared details of some of the animals under its care on Facebook.

One photo showed a dog covered in ash.

“Despite being understandably shaken from his experience, he is incredible sweet,” read the post.

The same post also featured an injured bird and cat.

Urges households to evacuate with their pets if possible

Though Pasadena Humane is being assisted by other shelters throughout California, they are most in need of monetary support.

“Our biggest need right now is for monetary donations to help provide emergency resources to animals affected by the wildfires,” said the shelter.

It anticipates seeing even more injured animals as the wild fires continue.

Additionally, Pasadena Humane urges households to evacuate with their pets wherever possible.

However, the shelter assures that it can provide emergency boarding if needed and mentions that it is fully stocked with food and pet supplies donated by the community.

Pasadena Humane’s animal control officers have plans to promptly search and rescue injured animals from the active fire areas once they are cleared.