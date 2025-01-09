2 dead after fire engulfs Hougang unit, apartment allegedly belonged to ‘known hoarder’

2 dead after fire engulfs Hougang unit filled with ‘excessive items’

Two individuals were found dead in a Hougang apartment that caught fire shortly after noon on Thursday (9 Jan).

The two victims were reportedly found in a bedroom of the affected flat.

30 residents from the block were evacuated for precautionary reasons.

SCDF alerted to Hougang fire shortly after noon on 9 Jan

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 12.40pm on Thursday (9 Jan).

The fire occurred in a third-floor unit at Block 971 Hougang Street 91.

While there were no “reported injuries” at the time of SCDF’s initial post, tragic news came two hours later at about 4.33pm.

In its second update, SCDF said two individuals were found in the bedroom of the affected flat and were pronounced dead by a paramedic.

SCDF also said officers “encountered challenges” entering the affected flat due to “excessive items” within the unit.

As a result, officers had to conduct forcible entry to enter the unit.

30 occupants from the affected block were evacuated for precautionary measures.

Firefighting operations were still ongoing at the time of SCDF’s second update.

Affected flat allegedly belonged to ‘known hoarder’

Pictures circulating on Facebook showed that at least three SCDF vehicles were deployed to the scene.

According to an MS News reader, a witness claimed the affected flat belonged to a “known hoarder”.

SCDF officers were also seen attending to a cat, wrapping it in a towel.

MS News has reached out to the police for a statement on the incident.

