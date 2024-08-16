2nd-floor HDB apartment catches fire in Hougang, man jump down & catches son thrown from unit 

Man jumps from second-floor HDB flat to save son after fire breaks out in Hougang

A fire at Block 313 Hougang Avenue 5 on Friday (16 Aug) prompted a man to jump from his second-floor unit.

A resident in the area told Shin Min Daily News that he spotted the man on the ground with an injured ankle while shouting:

There are still people in the house!

The man’s wife then proceeded to throw their son out of the window.

Later, his wife was about to jump but Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel arrived at the scene and advised her not to do so.

Entire living room damaged by fire

According to SCDF’s Facebook post, firefighters responded to the Hougang fire at around 12.50am on Friday (16 Aug).

Upon arriving at the scene, SCDF officers found the living room of a second-floor unit on fire, with one person reportedly trapped inside.

A team of firefighters then forcibly entered the unit through the front door and rescued the trapped individual.

SCDF officers later extinguished the fire, but the entire living room apartment was damaged.

Of the four people assessed by SCDF paramedics, three were conveyed to the hospital. One person declined to be sent to the hospital

Fire likely started from PMD

According to SCDF, about 30 people from neighbouring units were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire likely started from a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) in the living room.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

