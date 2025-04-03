Grandma in China searches for dentures, turns out her dog was wearing them

Grandma in China searches for dentures only to find that her dog was wearing them

Animals can be surprisingly mischievous, as one family in China recently found out.

After spending half the day searching for their grandma’s missing dentures, they finally discovered the culprit — her fluffy Samoyed, grinning proudly with the teeth stuck in its mouth.

A clip of the hilarious discovery has since gone viral on Douyin, where it has received over 600,000 likes.

Mischievous mutt caught red-handed

In the clip, the elderly woman can be seen holding one half of her dentures while searching frantically around the room.

Another family member peers under the bed in hopes of finding the missing teeth.

Just then, the camera pans over to the doorway — where the family’s Samoyed sits smugly, looking oddly pleased with itself.

Upon closer inspection, the reason for its bizarre expression becomes clear: the mischievous pup is wearing the other half of grandma’s dentures on its upper jaw, giving it an uncanny, Joker-esque grin.

Half a day of searching ends in laughter

According to the Bastille Post, the dog’s owner had been helping their grandma search for the dentures for around half a day.

While the discovery initially sparked frustration, the ridiculous sight of the dog’s toothy grin quickly had the family in stitches.

The dog owner takes care of three canines — a Border Collie, a Dalmatian, and the mischievous Samoyed.

After the clip went viral, netizens flooded the comments section with amusement.

Some joked that the dentures suited the dog perfectly, while others wondered whether grandma would be getting a fresh set.

This isn’t the first time a Samoyed has stolen the spotlight with its antics. Earlier this week, another Samoyed in Thailand went viral after it decided to sleep soundly through an earthquake, leaving its owners bewildered.

Featured image adapted from Douyin.