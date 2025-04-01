Woman in Thailand tries to evacuate with dog during earthquake, canine decides to sleep instead

Woman in Thailand struggles with earthquake evacuation when her dog decides to sleep instead

It’s widely believed that animals can sense impending natural disasters, but one dog in Thailand hilariously defied that notion.

As its owner frantically tried to evacuate during the recent Bangkok earthquake, the fluffy Samoyed, Echo, had other plans — choosing to nap instead of flee.

A clip of the moment was shared on TikTok where it has garnered over 5 million views.

Samoyed has sleeping plans while owner has evacuation plans

In the footage, the woman can be seen desperately trying to rouse Echo, who remains sprawled out on the floor, completely unbothered by the commotion.

She tugs at its front leg, but the hefty canine refuses to budge.

Another person eventually steps in to assist, pushing the stubborn pup towards the exit.

However, Echo remains blissfully immobile, seemingly unaware of the urgency.

Dog eventually evacuated with snack

Thankfully, the video’s caption reassured viewers that Echo was eventually evacuated — albeit with a little bribery.

The owners resorted to using snacks as a lure, successfully coaxing the 32-kilogramme fluffball to safety.

Netizens were both amused and bewildered by Echo’s behaviour, with one commenter humorously questioning the dog’s supposed ability to sense earthquakes.

Another dog owner even chimed in saying that they would probably go through the same problem since their dog weighed 56 kilogrammes.

Though initially a stressful moment for Echo’s owners, the adorable video has brought much-needed smiles to Thai netizens, who have been bombarded with devastating earthquake news.