Man jumps across crumbling Bangkok skybridge to get to his family during earthquake

Man jumps across Bangkok skybridge on 52th floor as condo shakes

In a real-life stunt straight out of an action thriller, a man jumped across a crumbling skybridge in Bangkok amid an earthquake.

South Korean Kwon Young-jun said he just wanted to get to his wife and child, who were inside the tower.

Bangkok condo towers sway during earthquake

As the strong earthquake struck Bangkok on 28 March, images of collapsing and shaking buildings flooded social media.

One of them was the Park Origin condominium, which is made up of three towers connected by skybridges.

During the quake, viral footage showed the towers swaying dangerously, with their skybridges appearing to split apart.

News videos also captured a man jumping across one of the skybridges as it separated into half.

The image went viral, with netizens amazed at the daring act.

Man jumps over Bangkok skybridge to get to family

Mr Kwon’s wife, Thai beauty and skincare products entrepreneur Bowyuri, said on Facebook that her husband was exercising on the 52nd floor of tower C when the earthquake struck.

She and their child were at home in tower B, so he jumped over to the other tower to get to them.

But she had already evacuated together with the child, and he eventually joined them downstairs after running down dozens of flights of stairs.

He survived unscathed apart from minor scratches.

The family is now safe and staying at her parents’ place, with the woman saying she does not dare to live in a high-rise condo again.

Bangkok skybridge broke apart just after man jumped over

Speaking in an interview with Thairath TV, Mr Kwon stated that he had never experienced an earthquake like this in his native South Korea.

When he ran across the skybridge, it had not broken apart yet, and he heard a loud “bang” after he jumped over.

But he just kept on running without looking back, he said, adding:

I was just worried about my child, I had to go and take care of my wife and child.

Man always thinks about his family: Wife

On Facebook, Ms Bowyuri said she was “shocked” when she saw the clip, just like everyone else.

“Oppa“, as she calls her husband, always thinks about his family first, she added.

This caused him to forget that crossing over to another building is “very dangerous”, she said, adding:

I did not choose the wrong person.

Featured image adapted from @Rainmaker1973 on X and Bowyuri สะใภ้เกาหลี on Facebook.