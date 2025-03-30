M’sian man rescues 2 children from rooftop pool of hotel as glass barrier shatters during Bangkok earthquake, suffers cuts on foot

saves children pool

Featured International Latest News

He booked another hotel on a lower floor as he was worried that the building may collapse if hit with another earthquake.

By - 30 Mar 2025, 3:31 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Malaysian man saves two children from rooftop pool during Bangkok quake

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday (28 March), sending tremors across Bangkok and shaking high-rise buildings.

Among those affected was The Berkeley Hotel near Pratunam, where a Malaysian man heroically rescued two young children from a rooftop pool just moments before a glass barrier shattered.

Malaysian businessman saves children from hotel pool amid chaos

Malaysian businessman Vinc Teh, who was in Bangkok for a shareholder meeting, shared on Facebook (28 Mar) that he was on the 11th floor when the tremors hit.

Panicking, he rushed outside and saw two children, aged around two and four years old, clinging to the edge of the rooftop pool, crying as the water sloshed violently like a stormy sea.

Reacting instantly, Mr Teh dashed over and lifted both children to safety — just in time.

Seconds later, the glass barrier surrounding the pool shattered due to the tremors, sending shards scattering across the floor.

water sloshing

Source: Vinc Teh on Facebook

He told Oriental Daily News Malaysia, “The children’s father, seeing me rescue them, immediately ran over barefoot without thinking and ended up cutting his feet on the glass.”

Mr Teh later reflected, “A father’s love is truly great.”

Fortunately, hotel staff quickly stopped the bleeding with a first aid kit and called an ambulance.

Mr Teh also suffered minor cuts on his leg during the ordeal.

Leaves hotel as he felt ‘unsafe’ following quake

Upon reaching the ground floor, Mr Teh saw dozens of people gathered, reeling from the chaos. The rooftop infinity pools had overflowed due to the quake, adding to the uneasy atmosphere.

He also noticed that:

infinity pool

Source: Vinc Teh on Facebook

He also noticed that the earthquake caused a hole to open on the road outside the hotel, while the overpass was temporarily closed for safety reasons.

He also reportedly saw cracks form on the hotel walls, which worried him.

Concerned that another earthquake could bring down the building, he checked into a different hotel on a lower floor.

Despite having previously lived in Taiwan and experienced earthquakes, Mr Teh admitted that this one still terrified him due to its intensity.

Also read: We just ran’: Jianhao Tan & family flees from 21st floor of building during Bangkok earthquake

‘We just ran’: Jianhao Tan & family flees from 21st floor of building during Bangkok earthquake

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Vinc Teh on Facebook.

Article written by:

Gary Yang
Gary Yang
  • More From Author