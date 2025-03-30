M’sian man rescues 2 children from rooftop pool of hotel as glass barrier shatters during Bangkok earthquake, suffers cuts on foot

Malaysian man saves two children from rooftop pool during Bangkok quake

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday (28 March), sending tremors across Bangkok and shaking high-rise buildings.

Among those affected was The Berkeley Hotel near Pratunam, where a Malaysian man heroically rescued two young children from a rooftop pool just moments before a glass barrier shattered.

Malaysian businessman saves children from hotel pool amid chaos

Malaysian businessman Vinc Teh, who was in Bangkok for a shareholder meeting, shared on Facebook (28 Mar) that he was on the 11th floor when the tremors hit.

Panicking, he rushed outside and saw two children, aged around two and four years old, clinging to the edge of the rooftop pool, crying as the water sloshed violently like a stormy sea.

Reacting instantly, Mr Teh dashed over and lifted both children to safety — just in time.

Seconds later, the glass barrier surrounding the pool shattered due to the tremors, sending shards scattering across the floor.

He told Oriental Daily News Malaysia, “The children’s father, seeing me rescue them, immediately ran over barefoot without thinking and ended up cutting his feet on the glass.”

Mr Teh later reflected, “A father’s love is truly great.”

Fortunately, hotel staff quickly stopped the bleeding with a first aid kit and called an ambulance.

Mr Teh also suffered minor cuts on his leg during the ordeal.