‘We just ran’: Jianhao Tan & family flees from 21st floor of building during Bangkok earthquake

Jianhao Tan carries daughter down 21 floors during Bangkok earthquake

Singapore influencer JianHao Tan and his family faced a terrifying ordeal in Bangkok, Thailand when they were forced to evacuate from their high-rise hotel.

They happened to be in the country when the 7.7 magnitude quake hit on 28 March.

Holding his young daughter, Tan and his wife rushed down 21 floors via the emergency staircase, surrounded by crumbling walls and falling debris.

Tan documented the harrowing escape in on Instagram, showing himself tightly holding and comforting his frightened daughter as they made their way down.

Terrifying descent in Bangkok earthquake on camera

During the escape, the surface of the interior walls appeared to be damaged and peeling off, while also making cracking sounds.

Once they reached the ground, the family appeared visibly shaken while hotel staff worked to manage the situation.

“Experiencing a 7.7 magnitude earthquake for the first time and carrying my daughter down 21 stories of emergency staircase was not on my bucket list,” wrote Tan in his Instagram post caption.

When he asked his daughter about the situation, she said that “we just ran down” the moment the hotel room started shaking.

In the clip, the family appeared to be safely sheltered in a vehicle.

Tan’s young daughter also mentioned that the earthquake had caused the swimming pool to spill over, referring to it as “flood”.

Tan urges others to stay alert

Tan expressed relief that his family was safe and urged others in Bangkok to stay vigilant.

When the earthquake struck, a high-rise building under construction collapsed near the popular Chatuchak market — leading to casualties.

According to Reuters, the epicentre of the earthquake was about 17.2 km from the city of Mandalay in Myanmar.

The death toll for the earthquake has exceeded 1,000 in Myanmar and many are missing in Thailand, CNN reported.

As rescue efforts continue, the extent of the damage to people and property are coming to light.

The ordeal serves as a chilling reminder of how quickly disaster can strike, and the importance of staying prepared.

To better understand how to stay prepared in the unforeseen circumstance of an earthquake, read this earthquake guide.

Also read: Doctors in Bangkok perform surgery outdoors after evacuating due to earthquake, gain praise from netizens

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from screenshots from JianHaoTan on Instagram.