Anwar Vows To Restore Civil Service’s Image, Says Public Procurements Must Undergo Tendering SOPs

Anwar Says Public Procurements Must Undergo Tendering SOPs To Prevent Corruption

On Tuesday (29 Nov), newly minted Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim addressed civil servants in Malaysia.

In his speech, Anwar spoke about restoring the image of Malaysia’s civil service and called for civil servants to “save this country”.

Additionally, he touched upon the past indiscretions from previous administrations and said that his focus is on the future.

This includes barring approving projects without the appropriate tenders.

Anwar stresses importance of civil service sector in reform

According to Free Malaysia Today, Anwar stressed the importance of the civil service as a pillar of the government in his address.

He attributes his success in previous ministerial roles to the support he received from civil servants.

Anwar said, “We must restore the image of the public service, which has been tarnished. This can only be done through change.”

He also called for citizens to forget the laxity and carelessness of the past and look forward to the future.

Comparing his tenacity to the experience these civil servants hold, he said it does not even come close. He stressed that he benefited greatly from listening to their ideas.

He additionally called for future ministers to respect the process as he wants to ensure the civil service remains a strong pillar of their society.

Public procurements must undergo tendering SOPs : PM Anwar

The Star also reported on Anwar’s stance on the practices of the former government.

Anwar apparently said the government’s procurement process must undergo the correct SOPs.

This change will ensure that corruption and financial leakages will no longer continue.

Anwar also brought up his past reign as a Finance Minister in the 90s in which he prohibited family members or close families from getting priority in government-approved projects.

Featured image adapted from Anwar Ibrahim on Facebook.