Anwar Sworn In As Prime Minister, Tasked With Building Unity Government Representing All Races & Religions

Anwar Ibrahim Sworn In As Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister On 24 Nov Evening

Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister (PM) on Thursday (24 Nov) evening.

This came just hours after the 75-year-old was appointed to the country’s highest office by the King.

Dressed in navy baju Melayu and a gold sampin, Anwar took his oath of office before the King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah.

He was accompanied by his wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and six children, including former MP Nurul Izzah.

The ceremony saw the attendance of many top officials, such as the chief justice, attorney-general, and leaders from Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional.

Mr Anwar will hold his first press conference as Malaysia’s PM later.

He has been tasked with creating a functional unity government, where the coalitions must represent all races, religions and regions.

Stay tuned for further updates.

Featured image adapted from Saluran Berita RTM on YouTube.