Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved In Car Accident On 21 Jan In Los Angeles

Car accidents can happen anytime and anywhere. And if you’re lucky enough, you get to escape the incident unscathed.

American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, well-known for his role in The Terminator, was involved in a multi-vehicle car accident in Los Angeles last Friday (21 Jan).

His sport utility vehicle (SUV) had collided with another car at about 4.30pm that day.

Source

The 74-year-old action star walked away from the accident without injuries.

However, the other driver was not as fortunate as she sustained head injuries. She was later conveyed to a hospital.

Arnold Schwarzenegger collided with red Toyota Prius in accident

On Friday (21 Jan), at about 4.30pm, actor and former California governor Schwarzenegger was driving his SUV along West Sunset Boulevard.

His car then collided with a red Toyota Prius. As a result, the front part of the SUV landed on top of the Prius. Another Porsche behind it was also involved in the accident, reported TMZ.

Source

The impact of the crash caused the SUV’s airbags to deploy.

Source

Actor and fitness personality Jake Steinfeld was also seen with Schwarzenegger at the accident site.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Schwarzenegger did not sustain any injuries.

But the driver of the red Prius was not as lucky and appeared to be bleeding heavily from her head.

She was later taken to a hospital, and Schwarzenegger reportedly checked on her after the accident.

4 vehicles involved in crash

In a news release, the Los Angeles Police Department said the accident occurred at the junction of West Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, reported CNN.

They said 4 vehicles were involved in the crash. The woman conveyed to the hospital had suffered a head abrasion.

According to the police, alcohol or drugs were not suspected to be a factor in this collision.

However, TMZ reports that the accident was believed to be caused by Schwarzenegger, who turned left when the left turn arrow was red.

No arrests were made at the accident scene.

Schwarzenegger’s spokesperson later told People that he was “fine” after the accident, and his only concern now is for the injured woman.

Always be vigilant on roads

Such accidents are a reminder for all motorists to always be vigilant on roads and to obey road traffic rules.

Even though the accident above involved 4 vehicles, it is relatively fortunate that only 1 person was injured.

MS News wishes the female driver a speedy recovery ahead.

Featured image adapted from Mikeezy15 on Twitter and GhaziAutos101 on Twitter.