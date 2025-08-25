12 men & 1 woman arrested over Toa Payoh fight, 2 victims sustained stab wounds

13 arrested over Toa Payoh fight, cleaver seized

12 men and one woman were arrested over a violent fight that took place in Toa Payoh on Sunday (24 Aug) morning.

In a news release on Monday (25 Aug) night, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the fracas resulted in two victims sustaining stab wounds.

13 against 2 during fight at Toa Payoh coffeeshop

The fight, caught on a video posted in Telegram, took place at a coffeeshop located near Block 10B Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, SPF said.

A group of 13 subjects purportedly attacked two victims, aged 21 and 30, following a dispute, according to preliminary investigations.

Some of the attackers allegedly used weapons.

Victims stabbed in arm & back

In the clip, a man was seen being attacked with what appeared to be a sharp implement.

The police said that the 21-year-old victim sustained stab wounds to his arm, while the 30-year-old victim suffered stab wounds on his back.

Both of them sought outpatient treatment at a hospital.

SPF previously told MS News on Sunday that three men had been arrested, with more suspects being sought.

13 people aged from 21-34 arrested over Toa Payoh fight

Officers from Tanglin Police Division and the Criminal Investigation Department investigated the incident with the help of images from CCTV and police cameras.

They identified those involved, who are aged between 21 and 34, and arrested them.

A cleaver was also seized. It is believed to have been used as a weapon in the fight.

11 men to be charged in court

11 men will be charged in court with the offence of rioting armed with a deadly weapon, under Section 148 of the Penal Code 1871.

Four of them, aged between 21 and 33, will appear in court on Tuesday (26 Aug).

Another seven men, aged between 23 and 34, will be charged on Wednesday (27 Aug).

If convicted, they each face up to 10 years in prison and caning.

The remaining two, a 30-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, will assist the police with further investigations.

SPF warns those who commit acts of violence

SPF said it “will not tolerate” such acts of violence, and “will spare no effort” to apprehend those responsible.

It will also take “firm action” against them in accordance with the law, it added.

A witness had told Shin Min Daily News that a group of men were drinking at two tables when a large group rushed into the coffeeshop, and speculated that the attackers may have premeditated the assault or sought revenge, as they launched the attack as soon as they arrived.

