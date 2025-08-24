3 men arrested after fight breaks out at Toa Payoh, police looking for more suspects

Men seen smashing tables & chairs on the floor during Toa Payoh fight

Three men have been arrested after a fight broke out at an industrial building canteen in Toa Payoh, with more suspects being hunted.

A video of the fracas was posted on Telegram, showing at least 10 people involved.

Man seen being attacked during Toa Payoh fight

In the clip, which was posted on Sunday (24 Aug) morning, a man in a black polo tee and jeans appeared to be trying to calm down the situation by raising his hands.

However, he was quickly attacked by another man who hit him with his bare fists.

Three other men then lifted two tables and a chair and threw them onto the floor, towards him.

Man attacked with sharp implement, group runs away

Seconds later, a group of men are seen grappling at another corner of the canteen.

One of them is hit, then attacked with what appeared to be a sharp implement.

Later, a group of men are seen running across the road, away from the scene.

Bloodstains observed at the scene

When reporters from Shin Min Daily News arrived at the scene, the men had left but the canteen was in a mess.

Tables and chairs were overturned, broken glass was on the floor, and bloodstains were observed on some chairs.

A kitchen knife and shoes had also been left on the floor.

Two or three police cars were also parked next to the canteen, with the surrounding area cordoned off for investigations.

A few police officers who wore gloves collected evidence from the premises.

Toa Payoh fight started as soon as large group arrived

A witness told Shin Min that a group of men were drinking at two tables when a large group rushed into the canteen.

A loud commotion ensued, but they were unclear what exactly transpired.

However, the witness speculated that the attack may have been premeditated or due to revenge, as the group were on the attack as soon as they arrived.

3 men arrested for rioting

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a case of fighting at about 9.50am on 24 Aug.

The location was Block 10B Lorong 7 Toa Payoh.

Three men aged from 21 to 30 were subsequently arrested for rioting, SPF stated, adding:

Efforts to trace the remaining subjects involved are underway.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from SG Secret Channel on Telegram.