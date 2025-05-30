1 man arrested after fight in Marsiling Mall Hawker Centre, another man sent to hospital

Fight breaks out in Marsiling Mall Hawker Centre after 2 men bump into each other

One man was arrested and another sent to the hospital after they got into a fight at Marsiling Mall Hawker Centre.

The altercation started after the men bumped into each other, reported Shin Min Daily News.

2 men have ‘small collision’ at hawker centre

The incident took place on Tuesday (27 May) evening, a female hawker who declined to be named told Shin Min.

As she was preparing food in her stall, she saw a man in a red shirt walking towards a noodle stall to buy food.

He bumped into another man who was carrying his food towards a table, she said.

As the two had only a “small collision”, the man who was carrying food did not say anything but just sat down to eat, she added.

Man in red starts muttering & gesticulating, get punched

However, the man in the red shirt seemed unhappy and started muttering and gesticulating for at least two minutes.

This prompted the other man to stand and stare at him with his hands on his hips.

The mood became tense, and the man who just bought his food suddenly punched the man in the red shirt, knocking him to the floor.

Victim’s mother & other diners try to stop fight

The mother of the victim, who was also at the scene, screamed and rushed forward to protect her son, who was clutching his forehead in pain.

Others also stepped in to stop the fight, pulling the aggressor away.

Hawkers also helped the man in red shirt up and gave him tissues to stop the bleeding.

Blood seen on floor of Marsiling hawker centre after fight

A Shin Min reader named only as Madam Fu, 52, told Shin Min that she had seen bloodstains in front of the noodle stall.

Reporters also saw bloodstained tissues on the table in front of the stall.

The police cordoned off the area after arriving at the scene.

Marsiling fight attributed to hot weather

A hawker named only as Ms Weng said she had heard the commotion and saw the punch-up, saying the aggressor looked “fierce”.

The first hawker said the aggressor was a frequent customer of the hawker centre and was usually quiet.

Thus, she didn’t expect him to be so aggressive, she added.

She attributed the incident to the recent hot weather, saying that it can cause people to become irritable.

30-year-old man arrested

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 7.40pm on 27 May.

The location was 4 Woodlands Street 12 — the address of Marsiling Mall Hawker Centre.

A 23-year-old man was conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

Additionally, a 30-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 2 women sent to hospital after getting into fight in Chinatown, reportedly manager & employee

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.